Todd Gurley is not talking to former Rams teammates until he receives the money owed on the last contract.

Todd Gurley is borrowing a line from Rod Tidwell after his release from the Rams: "Show me the money!"

The former Los Angeles running back agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons this offseason, but he's still waiting for the Rams to pay him a sizable chunk of his previous contract change. Gurley was initially owed $ 7.55 million, but due to language compensation in his contract with the Rams, the team doesn't have to pay $ 2.5 million, leaving $ 5 million that Gurley has yet to receive.

And until he sees money hit his account, Gurley is not speaking to anyone in the organization, not even his former teammates.

"It's really forgetting the Rams right now. I don't even care about them," Gurley told Jimmy Spencer on the "Uninterrupted,quot; podcast. "I told my former teammates that they can't even text me or call me until I get my money. As soon as I get my money, I'll be fine with everyone else."

When asked if he had been given a reason for the delay, Gurley was unable to offer a concrete explanation.

"I don't know what their reason is. Worst of all, they know they paid me, too," Gurley said. "It's like, apparently, probably just using the COVID (pandemic) as an excuse. They're probably not going to pay anybody any money. They have that stadium under construction now. All I know is, when June 1 comes, I better have my money."

Rams general manager Les Snead told the NFL Network last month that Gurley and Clay Matthews, who was also released by the team, owe money "definitely,quot; and will be paid. Gurley and Matthews had previously tweeted their frustrations with their contractual situations.

Matthews recently filed a complaint against the team for the $ 2 million owed him, but Gurley does not plan to go down the same path. He believes that a complaint will only extend the timeline.

"Right now they have the advantage because they know this is all happening at COVID," said Gurley. "So it wouldn't make sense for me to file a complaint because this spring case won't be heard until next spring. And then once I file a complaint, that puts everything on hold. So I don't even feel like I even have need to file a complaint at this time. "

Maybe Gurley should hire Jerry Maguire to solve this?