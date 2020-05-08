Tiny Harris' latest video with heiress Harris has Zonnique Pullins astonished

Tiny Harris shared a video with her baby, Heiress Harris, on her social media account. Tiny's other daughter, Zonnique Pullins, can't get enough of her little sister, as you'll see from what she had to say when she saw the sweet video.

Check out Tiny's clip below.

"When you find all kinds of TikTok on your phone," Tiny captioned her post.

She went on and told her friend that ‘The heiress said if you don't have her sister @zonniquejailee two new singles #Winner and #FTCU Stream It! Download it! Always thanks for 💜💙💜💙 ’

Zonnique Pullins wrote: "I am crying, if I had known that my little sister was going to go out like this, I would have asked her years ago,quot;.

Lyrica Anderson skipped the comments and said :: When I saw this on tik tok though it was like she was a star ‘

Someone asked Tiny, "What kind of prenatal were you taking because he was so smart," and another follower also got excited about baby Hriess: "He's in a good mood!" Too adorable! & # 39;

Another follower said, "You have a superstar actress there who is so talented," and someone else posted this message: "Lol omg, it made me smile so much … so cute and with so much personality."

A commenter posted: ‘She had the best personality! I love her confidence, "and another follower also got excited about Heiress and said," I can't be so adorable and have so much personality that I already bless her. "

Someone else posted this: ‘How is it possible that she knows how to use Tik Tok and I don't !! "God bless you,quot;

In other news, Tiny recently showed off some juicy hot dance moves to her IG fans and followers. She just did the Lyrica Anderson challenge, and fans can't get enough of her.

This comes just after Tiny was criticized for throwing a house party in the middle of the shutdown.

Ad

People who have distanced themselves socially criticized her for not taking the global crisis seriously.



Post views:

0 0