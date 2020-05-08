Tiger King's "King Size" Team Asks Donald Trump to Forgive Joe Exotic

Tiger king Subject Joe Exotic is advancing in an attempt to obtain a presidential pardon.

In a video posted on Friday by TMZExotic's legal counsel announces that "a team the size of Texas" has assembled to release him from custody.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January this year to 22 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of murder for hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records and nine charges. of violating the Endangered Species Act.

His case returned to the forefront after the launch of the seven-part series on Netflix. Tiger king The 20th of March.





The clip posted by TMZ features a large bus stamped with the words "Team King" and "President Trump, please forgive Joe Exotic."

Francisco Hernández, a Texas attorney, says he and others intend to prove Maldonado-Passage's innocence.

"A team the size of Texas has come together to handle the Joe Exotic case," says Hernandez.

Eric Love of Bedford, Texas is introduced as Exotic's CEO and "Principal Investigator".

"We have created an army of lawyers to assist in the appeal process and correct this monumental injustice," says Love.

Trump previously said he would be willing to "take a look" at the Exotic case, although he admitted not knowing "anything" about the situation.