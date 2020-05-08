Tickets for Shanghai Disneyland Park sell out for reopening day – Up News Info

The Middle Kingdom is eager to return to the Magic Kingdom. Tickets for the reopening of the Shanghai Disneyland theme park on Monday quickly sold out, proving the pent-up demand in China. The park closed in January as the coronavirus outbreak was intensifying, although the Shanghai Disney Resort resumed operations in March with a limited number of shopping, dining, and recreational experiences available.

This week, Disney announced that it would be welcoming guests again starting May 11 and would start selling tickets starting at 8 a.m. local time today. Tickets for the first two days are already sold out, although, unlike some reports, it still seems possible to buy tickets for the rest of the week and next weekend. According to Reuters, Chinese external providers Fliggy and MeiTuan said their offers for Monday were sold out, while Fliggy said that its tickets for May 11 and 16 had been sold out in three minutes.

Related story UK film and television production spending in the first quarter of 2020 hits a record $ 800 million, despite the closure of the coronavirus

Disney's other offshore and national parks remain closed, while the company has estimated that the impact of COVID-19 on second quarter operating income in the Parks, Experiences and Products segment was approximately $ 1B.

The initial reopening of the Shanghai park will build on the experience of the successful reopening of Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March, and will implement improved health and safety measures.

The first phase will see limited attendance and will require advanced tickets and reservations, social distancing in waiting lines, restaurants, transportation vehicles, and other facilities throughout the park, as well as increased frequency of disinfection and disinfection.

Guests must purchase admission tickets dated prior to arrival, and Annual Pass holders must make a reservation for the date and time of their visit through the resort's official online channels.

Starting Monday, most Shanghai Disneyland attractions, rides, a few shows and shopping venues and restaurants will resume operations, with controlled assistance. However, some interactive attractions and experiences, such as children's play areas and theater shows, will remain closed. Parades and evening shows will also return at a later date.

Guests will also be required to provide basic personal information, including a Chinese government identification card or valid travel document, undergo a temperature test, and wear an approved mask during the entire visit (except for eating). The park says the measures will continue to be reviewed as the situation warrants, and may be further adjusted.