This site tries to answer all your questions about the coronavirus – BGR

There are countless horrible realities that we have to face daily due to the new coronavirus pandemic, but one of the most frustrating elements of this crisis is how little we know. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the shutdown of much of the world, had never been found before the outbreak began in China last year, so we are learning more about it every day. In fact, they often tell us things about the virus that are completely contrary to what we thought we knew the day before. Everything is changing and can be exhausting.

There are valuable resources that you should consult for guidance from health experts, such as the World Health Organization coronavirus centers and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but none of them is really as comprehensive as one might expect. If you just want helpful answers to basic questions, a new site from “a team of researchers and students at Brown, MIT, Harvard, Mass General and elsewhere” might be your best option.

COVID explained Take many of the most common questions about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 disease, and try to provide simple and straightforward answers that most people should be able to understand. For example, do you want to know if you can get infected by touching things in the supermarket?

The coronavirus can survive for about 3 days on some surfaces, such as plastic and steel, according to research. However, there is not much evidence that simply touching a surface contaminated with the virus can put a person at great risk, unless the surface has recently been handled by someone who has actively spread the virus. Also, food is not believed to be a way of spreading the virus. Although it is not the main way the virus spreads, it is possible for the virus to spread if it touches a contaminated surface soon after an infected person touched it, and The nose, mouth, or eyes are then touched, where the virus can enter the body. So while your chances of getting the virus from touching a surface in the grocery store are low, you should avoid touching your face while shopping and making sure to wash your hands after you return from the store.

What about ultraviolet light? Could it really be effective in killing the new coronavirus?

The important thing is to know that UV light cannot kill the virus if the virus is already inside the body. Also, first of all, it may not be safe to use so-called "UV disinfectants,quot; on the body. UV disinfectants can damage the skin or eyes and can cause cancer. Therefore, direct application of ultraviolet light to the body to kill the virus may be discouraged, doing more harm than good. There is some evidence that UV light can be used as a disinfectant outside the body, such as in water, laboratory equipment, or in crowded spaces such as airplanes and buses. UVC light has been shown to destroy coronaviruses similar to the new Coronavirus that causes COVID-19, provided the virus is directly exposed to light, that is, in space or on surfaces. Not in the body itself. It works by destroying the genetic material of the virus.

And what have we been hearing about drinking chlorine? Is that a good idea?

No. This will kill you.

In addition to the questions and answers, COVID explained It also has a glossary of all the terms you've been looking at that you may not have a complete understanding of, detailed explanations of diagnostic tests that determine whether or not you are infected, and serology tests that determine whether or not you have antibodies to the virus. , and a publication on immunity and what we know (and don't know) about our chances of reinfection.

If all the uninterrupted coverage of coronavirus has been making you dizzy, this website might be just what you're looking for. At a minimum, it should help answer some of your most pressing questions about the coronavirus.

