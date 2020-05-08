This show "Heal Me" – Up News Info

Pauley Perrette is reflecting on her experience in Broke after CBS's cancellation of the multi-camera comedy after one season on Thursday.

"About the" Limited Series "#BROKE A lot of new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast and crew The best people I have ever worked with. He healed me Changed me It made me complete. So blessed, ”Perrette tweeted.

In the tweet, Perrette posted a video message about her thoughts on the Thursday, May 7, episode of Broke. "Losing my religion" is "the most important half hour of television I've ever done and of which I am most proud," Perrette said.

"In the midst of a primetime comedy, we are making a beautiful episode about faith and about God and how to overcome trials and tribulations with our faith and our relationship with God," he said.

Perrette said "it sounds a little crazy, it's an idea that meant a lot to me," but luckily the writers and producers were interested in doing the episode.

"We filmed this last year without even knowing that this is exactly what is needed right now," Perrette said. “I hope it touches you as much as it does me. We are very proud to have done it and we are very proud to show it to him. "

Broke It marked Perrette's return to television following her 15-season career as a forensic scientist Abby Sciuto at NCIS.

In the series, Perrette starred alongside Jaime Camil in Jackie, a tough, resourceful, loving but struggling single mother with a 9-year-old son. Written by Alex Herschlag and directed by Victor Gonzalez, Broke focused on Miguel (Camil), an outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is interrupted by his father so that he and his wife move into his sister Jackie's (Perrette) Reseda condo.