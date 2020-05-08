This mother and 5-year-old daughter recreated iconic album covers

There is no time like the present to be creative.

Photographer Stephanie Girard She is usually hectic at the set of different photo shoots in Los Angeles, but with the current coronavirus pandemic halting business, the artist has had to think outside the box to spend her time. She told NBC LA that inspiration struck when she and her 5-year-old daughter, LolaThey were listening to music in the kitchen. "We are a great music house. We listen to music all the time," Girard shared. "Lola saw an album cover on Alexa and started asking questions about it."

Lola was particularly in love with Lady Gagathe album of Joanne, and asked her mother photographer to help her achieve the same image. Stephanie said that although she didn't have the typical resources available, she enjoyed the challenge and saw her daughter having fun with the homework. She shared: "The sheer joy of seeing the end result was super fun. So it was oh what else can we do!"