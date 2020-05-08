This mother and 5-year-old daughter recreated iconic album covers

There is no time like the present to be creative.
Photographer Stephanie Girard She is usually hectic at the set of different photo shoots in Los Angeles, but with the current coronavirus pandemic halting business, the artist has had to think outside the box to spend her time. She told NBC LA that inspiration struck when she and her 5-year-old daughter, LolaThey were listening to music in the kitchen. "We are a great music house. We listen to music all the time," Girard shared. "Lola saw an album cover on Alexa and started asking questions about it."
Lola was particularly in love with Lady Gagathe album of Joanne, and asked her mother photographer to help her achieve the same image. Stephanie said that although she didn't have the typical resources available, she enjoyed the challenge and saw her daughter having fun with the homework. She shared: "The sheer joy of seeing the end result was super fun. So it was oh what else can we do!"
So far, they have completed a handful of albums, but she revealed that they intend to replicate the artwork of Billie eilish and so The prince. To see what the mother-daughter duo has accomplished so far, check out the gallery below!
Stephanie Girard Photography / RCA Records
David Bowie, Aladdin Sane
Stephanie Girard Photography / Streamline and Interscope Records
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Stephanie Girard Photography / XL Recordings and Columbia Records
Adele twenty-one
Stephanie Girard Photography / Island Records
Amy Winehouse, Lioness: hidden treasures
Stephanie Girard Photography / Big Machine
Taylor Swift, 1989
Stephanie Girard Photography / Interscope Records and Polydor Records
Lana Del Ray, Born to die
Stephanie Girard Photography / Vevo
Beyonce, "Single Ladies,quot;
Stephanie Girard Photography / Pete Still / Redferns
Freddie Mercury on Live Aid
