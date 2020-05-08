This is what you can expect from Saturday's weather forecast.

Bundle up: The weekend starts with a winter feeling.

Overnight rain could mix with wet snow, and there is a chance that some areas might see a layer of snow on grassy surfaces first thing on Saturday morning. According to meteorologists, the day will be partially cloudy and unusually cold, with maximum temperatures reaching only 30 and 40 years. There will also be gusty winds and the possibility of scattered showers.

Nearly record cold is expected on Saturday night with temperatures only in the 20s and 30s.

See the AccuWeather forecast below:

See what's happening with Boston weather right now in our live update radar map.