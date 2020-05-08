"This is the busiest month,quot;; Dry weather, impending fire season Owners force, fire crews in readiness mode – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Fire season is just around the corner and with Thursday temperatures in the 90s in some parts of the Bay Area, the fire hazard increased a bit.

Last month, firefighters extinguished several lawn fires in East Bay, including one on more than 130 acres. Firefighters say working now to get rid of tall, dry grass is what homeowners must do to be prepared.

In Thursday's heat, Charlie Tomacci of the Alamo Oak Tilling Company was speeding up his tractor, cultivating weeds and preparing for the fire. The overgrown grass cannot be larger than three inches in the San Ramón Valley and Tomacci has been cleaning one or three properties every day.

"This is the busiest month. If you do it too early, there is still moisture in the soil and you probably have to do it twice, "Tomacci said.

Parts of the Bay area are already experiencing moderate to severe drought.

"The bad news here is that we are approaching mid-May and we have a lot of dry vegetation that is drying up and preparing to be fuel for the wildfires," said Steve Hill, spokesman for the Contra Costa Fire Department.

"The good news is that we have not had vegetation growth as dense or as high as last year," Hill said.

Last October, firefighters said the defensible space made a difference by saving several houses in Lafayette that destroyed a building near the tennis courts, which was furthest from the fire's origin.

"We are asking homeowners to protect their properties by cutting down the grass, creating a defensible space around their properties so they can buy firefighters when to go in when a wildfire breaks out to protect them, their families and neighbors from structural fires that also occur. often, "Hill said.

California has seen five of the deadliest wildfires in the past three years, and seven of the most destructive wildfires in state history. Even during the pandemic, CalFire teams have been working on controlled burns to lessen the possibility of a larger wildfire.

"On days like today when it's so hot, there are no prescribed burns. It's too dangerous," Cal Fire spokeswoman Amy Head said.

"We need everyone to be extremely vigilant in outdoor activities for careless things that could start a forest fire," Hill said.

Despite the high temperatures, there were no public safety outages planned for next week, according to PG,amp;E officials.