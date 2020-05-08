This girl posted a Justin Bieber encounter on her TikTok and she looks genuinely healthy

Justin to the security guard: "Brother, relax."
I recently stumbled upon a TikTok over the Biebs that warms my heart because it looks genuinely sweet.
TikTok user @makenzie_keller recently posted a video where he had an encounter with Justin in his hometown. He and Hailey went out to eat at a local restaurant:
In the video, when Justin leaves the restaurant, a security guard says sternly, "Hey, we need everyone to back up, guys …" But, Justin cuts him off and says, "Brother, relax."
Justin then sweetly addresses his crowd of fans saying, "We need to walk to our car over there. So if they could respect the fact that we have to walk to the car …"
Then he adds, "It's very nice to see them. We appreciate them. But, we have to make sure that when we go out, they don't crowd us, you know?"
Being the big celebrity that he is, Justin could have let the security guard shove the crowd off and head down, without saying a word. BUT HE DID NOT. And I love him even more for it.
I am also assuming that this happened BEFORE COVID-19 because it says that she is only FIVE FEET from him. THEN, CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE FIVE FEET AWAY FROM JUSTIN BIEBER !!!
