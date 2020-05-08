These "mostly useless,quot; male bees lay eggs, produce females – BGR

Cape honey bees in South Africa reproduce without sex, and males are even capable of producing female larvae that become queens.

Researchers have identified the gene responsible for this incredible reproductive power, and hope to use it against bees, which often scare off other bee species.

In the future, the power to control the ability of an animal species to reproduce without sex could have important implications in many fields.

Honey bee populations around the world are suffering due to what scientists believe is a mixture of factors related to climate change and the widespread use of chemicals and pesticides. This is not a good situation, and we need insects to do their vital work as pollinators, so we should be doing everything we can to ensure that a healthy number of honey bees remain.

Cape South African honey bees have long taken matters into their own hands by reverting to asexual reproduction. Bees are capable of reproducing without sex, and researchers have long wondered what specific genetic quirk is responsible for this incredible ability. Now they know.

In a new article published in Current biology, researchers at the University of Sydney reveal the secret of the reproductive power of bees: a gene called GB45239 on chromosome 11. Now, that doesn't mean much to you or me, but it is very important to scientists who study bees, who have a habit of driving away other species of honey bees.

"Sex is a strange way to reproduce and yet it is the most common form of reproduction for animals and plants on the planet," Professor Benjamin Oldroyd, co-author of the research, said in a statement. "It is a great biological mystery why there is so much sex and it has no evolutionary sense." Asexuality is a much more efficient way to reproduce, and occasionally we see a species return to it. "

These Cape honey bees have done just that, and it has given them a huge advantage. Unfortunately, it also poses a big problem for other bee species. Male bees, which Professor Oldroyd says are "mostly useless,quot;, can produce female offspring, that is, queens. The ability to reproduce asexually allows bees to invade and essentially take over other bee colonies.

Knowing which gene allows bees to reproduce without sex could also have important implications in other areas, including pest control. "If we could control a switch that allows animals to reproduce asexually, that would have important applications in agriculture, biotechnology and many other fields," said Professor Oldroyd. "For example, many species of pest ants, such as fire ants (reproduce asexually), although unfortunately it appears to be a different gene than that found in Capensis."

Image source: Professor Benjamin Oldroyd