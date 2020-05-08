These companies are currently hiring new employees – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF / CNN) – More than 4.5 million Californians have applied for unemployment benefits since mid-March. If you are among them, here is a list of the companies they are currently hiring.

Click for a better section of work together

Delivery services

Instacart

The on-demand shopping service announced plans on April 23 to hire 250,000 full-service shoppers in addition to the 300,000 they hired in previous weeks. Instacart said it has been hiring quickly to keep up with the growing demand for food delivery. The company told CNN Business that it wants to increase its North American workforce in regions with the highest consumer demand, including California, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Toronto and Washington, DC.

click here for more information

FedEx

FedEx has 850 vacant positions in the United States listed on its website to keep up with the highest delivery demand.

click here for more information

US post office USA

The United States Postal Service has nearly a dozen openings at its Bay Area offices.

click here for more information

United Postal Service

UPS currently has 67 openings in the San Francisco Bay Area.

click here for more information

Food

Albertsons / Safeway

Albertsons / Safeway has dozens of store openings and corporate headquarters in Pleasanton.

click here for more information

7 Eleven

The world's largest convenience store chain recently announced that it will hire more than 20,000 people to fill positions across the country. On its website, 7-Eleven said some of the new recruits will fill their 7NOW app delivery positions to transport food, groceries, household and health products to customers in approximately 400 cities.

click here for more information

Papa johns

Papa John's website indicates that he is still recruiting shift leaders and drivers to meet the target of 20,000 new team members he announced on March 23.

click here for more information

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle told CNN Business on Thursday that it is opening new locations across the country and needs to hire 10,000 people for positions at its restaurants and its corporate headquarters in California and Ohio.

click here for more information

Retail

General dollar

Dollar General told CNN Business that it is still looking for people to fill positions at its store, distribution center, private fleet and corporate offices across the country after announcing plans to hire 50,000 workers in mid-March. The company said its new hires "will support increased demand for the essential household items it carries."

click here for more information

Dollar tree

Dollar Tree is still looking to fill full-time and part-time positions at its stores after announcing plans to hire more than 25,000 new workers on March 20, according to the company's website. Dollar Tree did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

click here for more information

Technology and entertainment

Bytedance

Bytedance, TikTok's Chinese parent company, is seeking to fill 10,000 positions worldwide, according to an internal website for candidate referrals that a company staff member recently shared with Bloomberg. Bytedance did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Bytdance's recruiting efforts include at least 137 roles at its offices in Los Angeles, Mountain View, California and New York, according to its website.

Email: [email protected]

Netflix

Netflix told CNN Business that it needs to hire about 200 people worldwide, including about 100 different roles at its offices in Southern California and Salt Lake City, according to the company's website. Vacancies are found in various business sectors. including production, platform engineering, technology operations and management.

click here for more information

Security services

Securitas

Securitas, a security services company, is hiring thousands of additional security guards for positions across the country after reaching its previous goal of hiring 10,000 new people between March and April. The company said in an April 14 announcement that it still needs to fill full-time, part-time, and temporary positions, and encourages recently laid-off and laid-off people to apply.

"The current Covid-19 crisis has resulted in dynamic and increased security requirements for many companies," Securitas North America Guarding President and CEO Greg Anderson said in a written statement.

click here for more information

Education

Success Academy Charter Schools

The New York City-based charter school program told CNN Business that it needs to fill 1,000 full-time positions at 45 schools for the 2020-21 school year.

The program is seeking between 700 and 800 New York City teachers, including entry-level K-12 teaching positions in science, math, chess, and debate. The company is also seeking deputy principals and managers of the school's business operations, in addition to holding associated roles in operations, evaluation, and special education.

"Our operations positions support schools and families, and candidates from the retail or hospitality industries often do well in these roles," a Success Academies spokesperson said by email.

click here for more information

Manufacturing

General Engines

GM told CNN Business on Thursday that it is hiring temporary employees to build medical ventilators at its Kokomo, Indiana plant, at least during the month of August. The automaker said it wants about 1,100 people to work at its Kokomo plant. GM agreed to build 600 fans until the end of April and a total of 30,000 at the end of August.

click here for more information