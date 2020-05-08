These are the 7 most important K-Pop headlines of the week

* * BTS will release their new Japanese album, Soul Map: 7 The Journey, the 15th of July. It will present Japanese versions of singles like "Boy With Luv,quot; and "On,quot;, along with four new songs: "INTRO: Calling,quot;, "Stay Gold,quot;, "OUTRO: The Journey,quot; and "Your Eyes,quot; Tell ", which was composed partly by Jungkook!

* According to Soompi, YG Entertainment has confirmed that Blackpink will be making his comeback in June! There are more tunes along the way even sooner, however, because Lady Gaga announced this week that her new album Chromatic, which presents its collaboration with Blackpink "Sour Candy,quot;, will be released on May 29. Time to get excited, Blinks!

* On his birthday this week, EXO's Baekhyun shared that their second mini album, Delight, will be released on May 25! In the meantime, EXO's Chanyeol will collaborate with EDM DJ Raiden on a single called "Yours," to be released on May 12. The song also features Lee Hi and Changmo, so you know it will be amazing!

* * BVNDIT confirmed their second mini album, Carnival, will be released on May 13!

* * Monsta X Announced online than the release of their next album, Fantasia X, was delayed from May 11 to 26 because the group's leader, Shownu, suffered a back injury. Get well soon, Shownu!

* * Cosmic girls announced that they will celebrate their next comeback in June!