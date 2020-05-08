The video shows that Megan Thee Stallion and Steve Harvey are TWINS!

A social media account by the name of @mystergiraffe makes the whole internet go crazy. She posted a clip to Twitter and Instagram that was a mix between Steve Harvey and Hot Girl Meg's NPR Tiny Desk performance alongside New York funk and soul band Phony Ppl.

Myster Giraffe used video-editing software to transpose the comedian and longtime presenter's face to Megan's with the perfect expertise.

(See the video above)

Almost as soon as the video was uploaded, Twitterverse quickly shared his reactions. "Someone used his amazing skills to put Steve Harvey's head on the rap of Meg the Stallion and that is why I love the Internet," wrote one. Another user added: "Whoever has edited Steve Harvey's face on the body of Megan Thee Stallion, come and imprison your life with hard labor."

"I saw everything and I still don't know what the hell I just saw," someone else joked. Another comment read: "I really want to know how someone ran to put Steve Harvey's face on Megan's body like that. With every reaction at the spot of lmfao."

This is not the first viral video from mystergiraffe. A few weeks ago, they created another viral face-swapping video with the face of Will Smith in the body of Cardi B. Will Smith loved the video, and shared it on his Instagram account.