The United States faces "truly daunting,quot; challenges in implementing the necessary tests

WASHINGTON – Despite a massive effort, the nation faces "truly daunting,quot; challenges in implementing millions of coronavirus tests to safely reopen the economy, the head of the National Institutes of Health told lawmakers on Thursday.

NIH Director Francis Collins told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the government and private industry have launched a $ 2.5 billion taxpayer-funded effort to develop, manufacture and distribute technology capable of Accurately test millions of people per week in late summer or fall, before the annual flu season.

The widespread availability of tests is considered critical to reopening the economy because it would allow public health officials to identify and contain a rebound of the virus. It is still a high bar to clear.

"I must tell you, senators, that this is a long-term goal that goes far beyond what most experts believe will be possible," Collins said. “I have come across some astonished expressions when describing these goals and this schedule to knowledgeable people. The scientific and logistical challenges are really daunting. "

Still, Collins said "the record of American ingenuity,quot; gives him optimism. More than three months after the epidemic, the lack of evidence is widely recognized as a central flaw in the nation's response.

The problem has haunted the White House for weeks. President Donald Trump takes credit for the fact that testing has increased dramatically since the early days of the outbreak, when a test by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encountered numerous problems.

But sometimes he also seems uncomfortable with the tests.

"We do by far most of the testing," he told reporters on Wednesday. "If we did too few tests, we wouldn't have most of the cases. So in a way, by doing all of these tests, we make ourselves look bad."

The United States is currently testing more than a million people per week for COVID-19, and White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx has said the weekly number should rise to 2 million or 2.5 million. in mid-June.

But some experts say a million tests are needed per day, or more.

