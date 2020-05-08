The United States faces "truly daunting,quot; challenges in implementing the necessary tests

WASHINGTON – Despite a massive effort, the nation faces "truly daunting,quot; challenges in implementing millions of coronavirus tests to safely reopen the economy, the head of the National Institutes of Health told lawmakers on Thursday.

NIH Director Francis Collins told the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that the government and private industry have launched a $ 2.5 billion taxpayer-funded effort to develop, manufacture and distribute technology capable of Accurately test millions of people per week in late summer or fall, before the annual flu season.

The widespread availability of tests is considered critical to reopening the economy because it would allow public health officials to identify and contain a rebound of the virus. It is still a high bar to clear.

"I must tell you, senators, that this is a long-term goal that goes far beyond what most experts believe will be possible," Collins said. “I have come across some astonished expressions when describing these goals and this schedule to knowledgeable people. The scientific and logistical challenges are really daunting. "

Still, Collins said "the record of American ingenuity,quot; gives him optimism. More than three months after the epidemic, the lack of evidence is widely recognized as a central flaw in the nation's response.

The problem has haunted the White House for weeks. President Donald Trump takes credit for the fact that testing has increased dramatically since the early days of the outbreak, when a test by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encountered numerous problems.

But sometimes he also seems uncomfortable with the tests.

"We do by far most of the testing," he told reporters on Wednesday. "If we did too few tests, we wouldn't have most of the cases. So in a way, by doing all of these tests, we make ourselves look bad."

The United States is currently testing more than a million people per week for COVID-19, and White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx has said the weekly number should rise to 2 million or 2.5 million. in mid-June.

But some experts say a million tests are needed per day, or more.

"To evaluate every nursing home and every prison, everyone in an operating room, and some classes and campuses and factories, teams at sporting events, and run those tests more than once, we will need millions more tests." , agreed the committee president Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. "This demand will only grow as the country returns to work."

Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the highest-ranking Democrat on the panel, blamed Trump for lingering problems with the evidence.

"The problem is not a lack of innovation, it is a lack of national leadership and a White House plan. "And when it comes to testing, this administration has not had a map, and no one behind the wheel."

Congress provided NIH with $ 1.5 billion to develop tests. To help the private industry quickly produce and distribute evidence that meets NIH standards, lawmakers gave another $ 1 billion to the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority. Known as BARDA, that agency is under scrutiny after its director alleged he was fired for opposing the widespread use of a Trump-promoted malaria drug to treat patients with coronavirus.

Collins said the goal is to have highly accurate tests that can provide rapid "point-of-care,quot; results, such as a doctor's office or a community health clinic. A special effort is being made to expand testing in minority communities that have suffered the worst of virus deaths.

Many of the tests currently available require processing by a central laboratory to obtain results. Medical tech giant Abbott already has a point-of-care test available. But Collins said there is a limited supply of machines and that sometimes they cannot detect a patient who is positive. He said Abbott is working to improve his test, but that he believes NIH could do better.

NIH has established what Collins calls a "shark tank,quot; process to quickly identify promising technologies and test them. Within the agency, the initiative is formally called Rapid Diagnostic Acceleration, or RADx. It was released last week.

NIH scientists, along with their industry and academic counterparts, are studying tests that can use different types of samples, from nasal swabs, saliva, blood, or exhaled breath.

They are also looking at antigen tests, a form of rapid testing that can detect an active infection. Collins said that with time and effort, such tests can be modified to be done at home, but accuracy has traditionally been an issue.

NIH has received over 1,000 applications featuring different ideas.

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

