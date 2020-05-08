The TV series & # 39; National Treasure & # 39; is in process with & # 39; Cast much younger & # 39;

Buena Vista photos

The producers confirm that two projects based on the franchise starring Nicolas Cage are in development; one for streaming and one for the big screen.

A television series based on Nicolas Cage& # 39; s "National Treasurefranchise is in development at Disney + with a younger cast, producer Jerry bruckheimer Has confirmed.

The original film series starred Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a self-taught historian and cryptologist who searches for long-lost treasures through clues found in American historical artifacts. The film, directed by Jon Turteltaub, was released in 2004 and generated a sequel, 2007 "National Treasure: Book of Secrets"

Now Bruckheimer has confirmed that both a broadcast series and a third movie are in the works.

"We are certainly working on one for the broadcast and we are also working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer told Collider. "Then hopefully they'll both unite and we'll bring you another National Treasure, but both are very active. "

The "Top Gun: Maverick"The producer explained that the new Disney + series will share" the same concept "as the movies, but is designed with" a much younger cast "in mind.

"The television version is in progress," he continued. "I think we have a pilot script made and a summary of future episodes."

The news comes months after Disney and Bruckheimer announced they were moving forward with "National Treasure 3", with "Bad Boys for Life"screenwriter Chris Bremner attachment to write the script for the highly anticipated sequel.

He added that "National Treasure 3" is currently being written with "the same cast" as the previous movies in mind.

Meanwhile, Cage is set up to portray Exotic Joe, the theme of the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"in an upcoming eight-episode series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.