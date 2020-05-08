The Trump administration rejects the CDC's recommendations to reopen the United States amid a viral pandemic

In an effort to ensure that the country is safely reopened, the CDC presented recommendations to the White House, after the working group established to oversee COVID-19 strategies asked them to reject it.

%MINIFYHTML6462b530aa94c136aea150680357f27017%

According to CNN, a senior CDC official confirmed with CNN that the Trump Administration would not implement its 17-page draft recommendation to reopen the United States on Wednesday night, even though they requested it.

"We are used to dealing with a White House that asks for things and then chaos ensues. A team of people at CDC spent countless hours responding to a request from Debbie Birx, ”the source said.

The drafted document included detailed suggestions for six categories: child care programs; schools and day camps; communities of faith; employers with vulnerable workers; restaurants and bars; and public transport administrators, according to CNN. Each category had a specific set of notes to reopen in stages.

"The 17-page report represents a request by the White House Task Force to make these recommendations. That is our role. To put together this guide. "

White House officials said the recommendations were "overly prescriptive." The Trump Administration also expresses that "the orientation for rural Tennessee should not be the same for the urban city of New York."

In addition, the administration reportedly "found it to be too specific and might not be useful as guidance at the national level," and was sent back to CDC and requested revisions, but was not returned. However, on CNN with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night, Birx, a White House coronavirus workforce official, stated that the CDC's recommendations were still being prepared "to really make sure that both the people American public health officials understand the guidelines. "

Trump has insisted that the way of life goes back to how it was after COVID-19. "I want to go back to where I was, that's where we are going to be," Trump said.

Hopefully the Trump Administration and the CDC can agree.

In an effort to ensure that the country is safely reopened, the CDC presented recommendations to the White House, after the working group established to oversee COVID-19 strategies asked them to reject it.

According to CNN, a senior CDC official confirmed with CNN that the Trump Administration would not implement its 17-page draft recommendation to reopen the United States on Wednesday night, even though they requested it.

%MINIFYHTML6462b530aa94c136aea150680357f27018%

"We are used to dealing with a White House that asks for things and then chaos ensues. A team of people at CDC spent countless hours responding to a request from Debbie Birx, ”the source said.

The drafted document included detailed suggestions for six categories: child care programs; schools and day camps; communities of faith; employers with vulnerable workers; restaurants and bars; and public transport administrators, according to CNN. Each category had a specific set of notes to reopen in stages.

"The 17-page report represents a request by the White House Task Force to make these recommendations. That is our role. To put together this guide. "

White House officials said the recommendations were "overly prescriptive." The Trump Administration also expresses that "the orientation for rural Tennessee should not be the same for the urban city of New York."

In addition, the administration reportedly "found it to be too specific and might not be useful as guidance at the national level," and was sent back to CDC and requested revisions, but was not returned. However, on CNN with Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night, Birx, a White House coronavirus workforce official, stated that the CDC's recommendations were still being prepared "to really make sure that both the people American public health officials understand the guidelines. "

Trump has insisted that the way of life goes back to how it was after COVID-19. "I want to go back to where I was, that's where we are going to be," Trump said.

Hopefully the Trump Administration and the CDC can agree.