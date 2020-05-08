The Spanish Atlas of the A400M suffers a bird strike while landing – Defense Blog

The Atlas A400M military transport aircraft of the Spanish Air Force suffered a bird attack when landing in Zaragoza.

The bird and plane collision occurred when an A400M was landing at Zaragoza Air Force Base, according to Breaking Aviation News.

The plane successfully landed and launched while the captain reported to the Air Base tower that a bird had been struck shortly before landing.

There were no injuries in the incident even though the aircraft sustained substantial damage to its low fuselage near one of the aft wheel wells, according to defpost.com.

The first A400M was delivered to Spain in November 2016. The first 14 aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2022 and the rest 13 will be delivered from 2025.

The Airbus website said the A400M Atlas is the most advanced, tested, and certified airlift available, combining cutting-edge 21st century technologies to meet the current and future needs of the military. The A400M combines the ability to carry strategic cargo with the ability to deliver even at tactical locations with small, unprepared runways, and can act as a front-line tanker. An airplane that can do the job of three: the A400M.