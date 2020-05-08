The Ravens' 2020 calendar gives them a travel-related advantage they probably don't need

If the Chiefs hadn't stormed the AFC playoffs and eliminated the 49ers in Super Bowl 54, the Ravens, whose 14-2 record last season beat the NFL and earned them first place in their conference, probably They would be the No. 1 team in our power rankings in the 2020 season. Instead, Baltimore ranks second behind Kansas City.

However, the release of the 2020 NFL schedule confirmed a remarkable advantage this season for our No. 2 team over No. 1. The Chiefs will travel a total of 15,661 miles to road games, and the Ravens will travel only 6,310 miles, the fewest of any team in the past four seasons, according to ESPN.

In comparison, the team that will travel the most is the Seahawks, which will fly 29,203 miles to its away games, also on ESPN. The Rams (26,104 miles) and the 49ers (25,507 miles) have the following longer travel plans. This is because the NFC West in 2020 faces both the NFC East and the AFC East in the interdivisional programming rotation.

The Ravens, who also have the NFL's easiest roster according to last season's record-based schedule classification, attract the NFC East and AFC South as members of the AFC North. Because they have both the Chiefs and the Cowboys at home, the Ravens will have to leave the Eastern Time Zone just once (at Texans in Week 2) throughout the season.

Week Date Adversary Start time television one September 13th vs browns 1 pm. ET CBS 2 September 20 in jeans 4:25 p.m. ET CBS 3 September 28 vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN 4 4 4th of October in red skins 1 pm. ET CBS 5 5 October 11th vs Bengals 1 pm. ET CBS 6 6 October 18 at Eagles 1 pm. ET CBS 7 7 October 25 vs. Steelers 1 pm. ET CBS 8 GOODBYE – – – 9 9 November 8th in the foals 1 pm. ET CBS 10 November 15 in Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC eleven November 22th against titans 1 pm. ET CBS 12 November 26 at Steelers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m. ET NBC 13 December 3 vs. Jeans (TNF) 8:20 p.m. ET Fox / NFLN / Amazon 14 December 14th in Browns (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN fifteen December 20th vs. jaguars 1 pm. ET CBS sixteen December 27 against giants 1 pm. ET CBS 17 January 3 in Bengals 1 pm. ET CBS

Although Baltimore technically has the easiest schedule for 2020 in terms of opponents' winning percentage in 2019, it probably doesn't actually have the easiest schedule for 2020.

For one thing, we expect their division rivals in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Cincinnati to improve on the 32-64 mark they posted last season. Similarly, other teams on the Ravens' schedule, such as the Giants, Eagles and Colts, could end with more wins this year.

All that said, only three teams on the Ravens' schedule won more than 10 regular-season games last year.

And with Lamar Jackson still leading an offense that could be even more powerful than last year, when he racked up a total of 6,521 yards, the question is worth asking.

Will Baltimore accumulate more yards than miles traveled in 2020?