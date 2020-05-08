The producers of & # 39; Deadpool 2 & # 39; received a $ 300K fine for Stuntwoman's death on set

20th Century Fox

Producers of the Ryan Reynolds-faced superhero movie have been fined for failing to provide a safe workplace for the double fall.

The producer behind "Deadpool 2"Has been fined nearly $ 300,000 for security breaches for the death of a specialist in 2017 Joi Harris.

Harris, 32, was killed when she was thrown off the motorcycle she was riding through a glass window while filming her first film stunt, a scene for the actress. Zazie Beetz on location in Vancouver, Canada.

After assessing the situation, statutory agency WorkSafeBC has fined TCF Vancouver Productions LTD for failing to provide a safe workplace for Harris, Up News Info reported.

An investigation previously found that Harris's death was the result of a bizarre accident after the seasoned motorcyclist continued to travel past a planned stopping point on set, hitting a concrete sidewalk and being thrown out of a building window. .

She had not been wearing a safety helmet, as Beetz's character Domino was not wearing one on the scene, and died on impact.

In its new investigation, WorkSafeBC ruled that the production company had committed five violations of the Workers' Compensation Act and that the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations had committed, "… not identifying hazards and evaluating and controlling risks of work activity and not providing adequate supervision … not providing adequate supervision regarding this work activity and instructing the stunt performer not to wear a safety helmet while riding the motorcycle. "

An agency representative said, "The primary purpose of an administrative penalty is to motivate the employer receiving the penalty, and other employers, to comply with occupational health and safety requirements and keep their workplaces safe."

Before joining the crew, Harris, 32, was the first African-American woman licensed to actively compete in races for the American Motorcyclists Association.

"Deadpool 2" starred Ryan Reynolds as the Marvel Comics character and was released in May 2018.