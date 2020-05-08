The producer of & # 39; Big Brother & # 39; Fly on The Wall Entertainment signs with WME – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Fly on the Wall Entertainment, Emmy Producers Winners of Older brother and Celebrity Big Brother, has signed with WME for representation in all areas.

Co-founded by veteran reality producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, Fly on the Wall has produced more than 50 series, specials and pilots, totaling more than 10,000 hours of live and recorded programming since its launch in 2009. This includes 21 seasons of the world hit format Older brother and two seasons of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS as well as in competition series Million Dollar Mile with LeBron James. They also produced the Jane plain and Big Rich Texas, among other formats.

The company has also become a leader in live events and live streaming programming with shows as popular as Katy Perry Live: Witness Around the World, Will Smith: The Jump, Lovers Lounge with Taylor Swift and Creator games with Mr. Beast, among others.

Emmy winner Grodner is the executive producer of the US version of Older brother, with 21 seasons on CBS. Grodner is credited with revamping the format in Season 2, focusing more on competition and strategy.

With Older brother, Grodner's executive producer credits include Along the way with Missy Elliot, Brat Camp, The Family, Blow Out, Situation: Comedy, Dallas Divas e Daughters, Flipped and the Emmy-winning documentary series The Teen Files. Grodner was also an executive producer on numerous documentaries and specials, including critically acclaimed ones. Small town ecstasy for HBO

Meehan joined Older brother in 2003 and was elevated to executive producer in 2006. In 1998, Meehan produced the Peabody Award winning series Biorhythm. He then spent the following years producing numerous series, including Emmy winners. The Amazing Race 4, Emmy Nominee Bands on the Run, Cannonball Run, Temptation Island 2, Celebrity Mole Hawaii, Start This Party, Mad Mad House and The real Wedding Crashers.