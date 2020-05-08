The owner of the Dallas Salon was briefly jailed for defying the closing order and says she would do it again – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLebed2db9d57f85a862bd2cfca110117e15%

– Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, who was briefly jailed for refusing to close her doors, said Friday morning that she would do it again. "Absolutely, it wouldn't change a thing."

Luther welcomed US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who said he flew from Houston to Dallas because he said he couldn't think of a better place to cut his hair in three months than in his Salon A & # 39; La Mode.

Earlier this week, Dallas County Judge Eric Moye sent Luther to jail after she ignored hers for seven days after she refused to close her classroom.

He had opened it before it was allowed under the executive order of Governor Greg Abbott.

The Texas Supreme Court ordered his release Thursday.

After his haircut, Cruz praised the decision of the Texas Supreme Court and Governor Abbott's decision to amend his executive order so that no one can go to jail for complying with it.

Standing outside his classroom, he offered her support. “You supported Texans across this state and Americans across the country who believe in freedom. "

Democrats have expressed their support for Judge Moye.

The Luther case became a rallying cry for conservatives, and Governor Abbott discussed the case with President Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Luther said he appreciates Senator Cruz's visit. “The arrival of Senator Cruz is something I would never have dreamed of. It's overwhelming in a big way. "

She said the case is more than just about her.

"It is not about opening a salon. It is not about a haircut. This is about everyone getting together and saying we have rights," Luther said.

Some other salon and business owners who followed the governor's executive order and stayed closed, have said

Luther should not be rewarded for doing the wrong thing.

Luther said: “I respect any kind of opinion that someone has. I'm not living in their shoes, I don't know what they're going through. That was their right to do what they wanted to do. "

Luther is not alone.

Two beauticians in Laredo were arrested last month after an undercover police officer found them soliciting clients on social media.

Senator Cruz said that while he appreciates and supports the police, he criticized what happened in Laredo.

"What the hell are we doing when there's a police bite trying to chase estheticians for trying to make a living? The last thing I checked is that there are some real criminals in the world."

Luther's gofundme account has exceeded $ 500,000.

She said she plans to pay her legal bills and her mortgage and that she also wants to help others.

“We have already planned to spread some of that gift today in South Dallas. I've already reached out to try to get in touch with the two ladies in Laredo and I'd like to pay their attorneys' fees, any subpoenas they have and maybe give them a little money to get started. "

