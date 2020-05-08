The Old Guard: Charlize Theron Is An Immortal Watcher At First Look At Netflix Comic Book Adaptation

Netflix has provided Charlize Theron's first glimpse as a centennial warrior in her new action thriller The old guard.

Theron's turn fans Mad Max: Fury Road and Atomic blonde You will be delighted with the Oscar winner's return to action.

She plays Andrómaca de Escitia, an ancient being who lives today who protects the innocent with his squad of immortal vigilantes.





Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The old guard is adapted from Greg Rucka's series of graphic novels of the same name, and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts and If Beale Street could speakIt's KiKi Layne.

Speaking to Vanity FairTheron said she was drawn to the film as an actress and producer because of its themes.

"From the first moment I read Rucka's graphic novel, I felt there was great potential to make this really feel very relevant and to ask some real questions about humanity," Theron said. "Is what we are doing enough? Is what we are doing really changing something? Are we improving [things] or are we making the world worse?"

A trailer for the film shows Theron and his squad at various points in the story. A longer trailer is expected soon.

The old guard It will drop on Netflix on July 10.