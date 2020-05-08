The NFL is abandoning the pass interference replay review for all the right reasons

The NFL's experiment to allow pass-through interference calls or no calls to be subject to a repeat review was never going to work. Now it seems like the league knew all along that it was just putting a band-aid on a deep, full wound.

A year after league owners approved a one-season rule that they say would help eliminate egregious refereeing errors related to pass interference, the temporary rule is withdrawn by 2020. "No one is submitting the review. IPO / DPI again, so a natural death dies, "NFL competition committee Rich McKay said Thursday. SiriusXM NFL Radio.

This confirms two things. First, requesting precision of the repeat review on an inherently subjective call is pointless. This league has even demonstrated something that should be objective, such as simply if a player made a catch, it is not necessarily clarified by instant replay. He had no opportunity to properly navigate the nuances of pass interference when the gray areas of the fault are amplified in slow motion.

"In my opinion, we were trying to apply something that we have always been afraid of," McKay admitted. "We didn't know what the total result would be, but we were always afraid to put a totally subjective play on the replay. Most reps are objective, and what I mean by that is that it's a line." cross the plane or not? Did the ball hit the ground or not? Were they two feet away or not? There are many objective lines involved and it is an objective review.

"When we got into the subjective, which is, 'Was this enough for a fault? Did he grab it enough? Was the restriction enough?' We knew there would be problems, because your subjectivity and my subjectivity in A particular reviewable move can easily be different. The fact that if a ball was caught or not caught, we might disagree once every 100 (times), but about 99 percent of the time we will agree because we can see it on repeat.

"That's not true in a subjective world, so I think when you did what we did was try to catch that really heinous move and make that standard clear and obvious, even then, I think you're adding a standard for a subjective move and I think we are preparing to not agree on the results, and I think that was demonstrated during the year. "

Second, the NFL admits its fear of the pass interference review rule and dismisses the amendment after a year confirms that the league was simply overreacting to the non-call that cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl 53.

We can't blame the NFL for taking action after Rams cornered Saints catcher Nickell Robey-Coleman, Tommylee Lewis, was not called the obvious passing interference, considering that the refereeing error occurred at one point. so crucial in the NFC championship game. But, as we've written here before, the league tackled the wrong problem.

The problem was not that such an egregious missed call could not be reviewed. The problem was that such an easy call was lost in the first place.

Many believe the NFL has allowed the quality of its umpiring to drop, in part because only about 10 percent of the game's more than 120 officials are on board as full-time employees. Former NFL vice president of arbitration and current Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira recently told DAZN's Pat McAfee that he believes the league is simply not willing to invest more resources in its arbitration department.

"I get it because it is negative," Pereira said in October as part of a discussion about the NFL's refereeing problems. "Nothing positive comes from refereeing. They don't make money with the league. By the way, they're a huge expense for a league that values ​​its money. So the value is not there."

This is the root of the problem that sent the wrong team to Super Bowl 53. That's why it's encouraging that NFL team owners this year consider a proposal (made by the Ravens and Chargers) that would add a "booth umpire." as an eighth official game for the crew. Another proposal, made by the same teams, would add a "senior technology advisor,quot; to the referee for help.

These are much more logical routes to take in the NFL's quest to eliminate horrendous calls or no calls. As confirmed by the 2020 season, the pass interference review only gave the league more opportunities to do so.