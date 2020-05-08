"The money is available but we are not getting it,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON and EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The US Small Business Administration Payroll Check Protection Program. USA It is meant to help struggling small businesses, but some local small business owners say that is not happening.

Now they are voicing their concerns in the movement they call Occupy SBA.

Barber Da’Mone Jones is preparing to reopen after weeks of trouble. He's been out of business since March 21.

He owns Paris Salon Studios in South Arlington, where he cuts hair and rents out suites to seven other barbers and stylists.

"There are seven incomes that come to me every week that I don't get," he said.

You are not making money while facing growing bills, so you applied for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The federal loan allows small businesses to request up to 250% of their average monthly payroll, up to $ 10 million.

You are forgiven after two years, including your 1% interest payments, as long as companies retain their workers and spend at least 75% of the money on payroll.

"The money is available to us, but we are not getting it," he said. "Really very small companies are not getting it."

It is for these reasons that he felt compelled to come to the Euless office of the US Small Business Administration. USA To join others who share a similar fight.

"People who have a long history of community service have simply been pushed aside," said small business owner Ernest Walker.

Walker said he is frustrated by other, larger franchise businesses receiving the loan.

"Prioritize the guidelines for this group and it's not happening," organizer Bruce Carter said.

"It has to be better than this," Jones said. "That's why I'm here supporting. I'm fighting in my own way."

This group has several other planned demonstrations across the county.

Next week, they will head to the SBA's Chicago office.

"Occupy SBA will have five separate rallies before becoming a permanent fixture in Washington D.C. on June 1 until the SBA rewrites guidelines that protect underserved and rural markets," said Carter.

May 7, 2020, Dallas / Fort Worth Texas SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

US Small Business Administration USA

150 Westpark Way, Suite 130, Euless, Texas 76040

May 12, 2020 Chicago, Illinois SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

US Small Business Administration USA

500 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60661

May 14, 2020, Detroit Michigan SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

US Small Business Administration USA

477 Michigan Ave # 515, Detroit, MI 48226

May 19, 2020, Cincinnati, Ohio SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

US Small Business Administration USA

525 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45202

May 21, 2020 Atlanta, Georgia SBA 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

US Small Business Administration USA

233 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

June 1, 2020, Washington D.C. SBA and occupy until the SBA stops its discriminatory guidelines targeting economically and socially disadvantaged people in underserved and rural communities.

US Small Business Administration USA

409 3rd Street SW, 2nd Floor Washington, DC