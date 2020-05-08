The MixtapE! Features Hailee Steinfeld, Kehlani, and more new music

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.
Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)
As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Another week, music lovers! And although the great stories of the week are the sweet collaboration between Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in new quarantine-inspired song "Stuck With U,quot;, surprise announcement of upcoming televised event Taylor Swift concert, and the return of Disney Family Singalong on ABC on Sunday night, that's just the tip of the iceberg.
As always, we've heard (almost) all the new deals this New Music Friday and have returned with our picks for the best of the best.
Your playlist for the weekend of May 8-10, 2020 has arrived. Enjoy!
Hailee Steinfeld – "End of this (L.O.V.E.)"
the Dickinson star gives the classic a smart twist Nat "King,quot; Cole Melody "L-O-V-E,quot; on this featured song from their new EP Half-written history. From the sound of things, Niall Horan I really did a number with our girl. Did she at least get good music?
Kehlani With. Masego – "I hate the club,quot;
In It was good until it wasn't, her new second studio album, Kehlani has been revealed as one of the preeminent voices in modern R,amp;B. And on this standout track, which benefits immensely from the blossoming of Masego's smoked saxophone, burns slowly as you explore that nervous feeling that we're all headed somewhere where we know someone will be safe.
Aly and AJ – "Joan of Arc on the dance floor,quot;
The sister act and former Disney Channel stars continue their recent 80s pop synth hug on this wild track that almost demands you join them on the dance floor.
Kim Petras – "Malibu,quot;
There's no one in the game right now doing pure pop as good as Kim, and he's here to remember that in this latest single, a foolproof contender for Song of the Summer if we've ever heard one.
Bullet – "Nydia,quot;
Chances are you've never heard of this Puerto Rican duo. That changes now. Her debut album Came backNow, it's a wonder from start to finish, but if you're looking for an easy entry point, start with this lush standout track. Between frontwoman Raquel Berríos& # 39; Sumptuous voices and silky production, this bathes you like warm bath water. It is a dream.
Yebba – "Distance,quot;
We've been waiting for new material from Yebba since we first heard it (and, until now, basically solo) solo, "Evergreen,quot;, in 2017. After appearing on Mark Ronson& # 39; s Feelings of the night Last year, she's finally ready to start releasing her own stuff seriously, starting with this wonderfully bittersweet lead single. The soulful track has airy quality, like it could float without warning, that's really special. Prepare to hear a lot about her in the coming months.
Hayley williams – "Sugar on the edge,quot;
After releasing the first two-thirds as separate EPs, Paramore's solo debut frontwoman LP Petals for armor it is finally here in its entirety. And it's a true sound exploration of the titular concept of softness acting as force. She heads directly to the dance floor on this dance floor, which is late in the last third of the album, to extol a surprising new love. An experimental delight in an album full of them.
Toulouse – "Magnificent,quot;
Just when you think you have this cinematic clue of anchored Nigerian newborns, it strays into new and unexpected territory, keeping the listener truly alert. The only constant? Its excellence Impossible to describe, the best thing is to experience it for yourself.
Henry Green With. Andreya Triana – "Tide,quot;
This collaboration between the Bristol-based producer and the London-based vocalist feels as therapeutic as a trip to the sea. Propelling production, ambiance flourishes and Triana's moving vocal work to create something quite magical. Meditative, even. Lose yourself in this one.
VHOOR – "Embraza,quot;
About the new LP of the Brazilian producer Dance & Vibes, offers up to 11 amazing tracks that combine future beats, bass music and Latin beats to create something truly special and totally unique. While we recommend everything, if you are looking for a place to start, let this hypnotic trail be your entry point.
Bonus Tracks:
Tei Shi – "Die 4 Ur Love,quot;: The Colombian-Canadian artist explores 80s synth-pop in this latest single prepared for the dance floor with great effect.
Danielle Bradbery – "Never Have I Ever,quot;: The country-pop princess has a new elegant and mature sound in this latest single. Works.
Hablot Brown – "SAID & DONE,quot;: in this featured song from the new neo-soul band EP OPAQUE, lead singer Linus Lester-Hodges' voice melts like pure butter.
Jessie Ware – "Save A Kiss,quot;: this latest release of the next LP What is your pleasure it is absolute bliss, combining disco influences from previous releases with crisp electronics. This album is going to be very important.
Arlo parks – "Black Dog,quot;: This new single from the British indie-pop singer is painfully beautiful, inspired by the helplessness it feels to see a loved one struggle with their mental health. Heavy as it could be, the track itself has dazzling grace and air.
Baauer – "AETHER,quot;: the last release of the producer's next LP Planet & # 39; s Mad it hits so hard it could make your face melt. Consider yourself warned.
Tim McGraw – "I called Mom,quot;: Just in time for Mother's Day, the country singer offers a sweet six-string sentimental strum.
Audrey Mika – "Just Friends,quot;: The newcomer to pop has the idea of a success in their hands with this irrevocably catchy track.
Ben platt – "So Will I,quot;: Tony's winner offers an evocative ballad and a powerful reminder that regardless of whatever you're going through, the world will always keep spinning.
Bryce Vine With. Grady – "Problems,quot;: the R,amp;B upstart becomes a track for the times, reflecting on the state of the world, while still being optimistic: "All I see outside are problems / I hope they are gone by June,quot;.
Happy listening!
