The MixtapE! Features Hailee Steinfeld, Kehlani, and more new music

New Music Fridays are an exciting, but daunting prospect for any music lover.

%MINIFYHTML9a108e4a13a3486e853a3d7eab0517a615%

Essentially it's a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and new faces drop their latest deals for everyone to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an avalanche of ear candy. But who has time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There are too many good things! (And, if we're being honest, there are usually some stinky ones, too.)

As a result, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Another week, music lovers! And although the great stories of the week are the sweet collaboration between Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in new quarantine-inspired song "Stuck With U,quot;, surprise announcement of upcoming televised event Taylor Swift concert, and the return of Disney Family Singalong on ABC on Sunday night, that's just the tip of the iceberg.

As always, we've heard (almost) all the new deals this New Music Friday and have returned with our picks for the best of the best.