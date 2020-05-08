The man who taught Australia how to mix the right drink

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.

A couple of decades ago, I made the long trip from New York to Queensland to visit my family at Christmas. My birthday falls in early January and I told my brother that I would like to go out for cocktails to celebrate. He seemed puzzled: Back then there weren't many cocktails in Queensland.