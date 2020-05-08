The man who taught Australia how to mix the right drink

The Australian letter is a weekly newsletter from our Australian office. Sign up to receive it by email. This week's issue is written by Besha Rodell, columnist for the Australia office.
A couple of decades ago, I made the long trip from New York to Queensland to visit my family at Christmas. My birthday falls in early January and I told my brother that I would like to go out for cocktails to celebrate. He seemed puzzled: Back then there weren't many cocktails in Queensland.
We located a bar inspired by some kind of New York idea. When I made my way to the counter through the beer-drinking crowd and asked about the cocktails, the waiter looked at me blankly. I ordered a gin and tonic. It came in a plastic cup without ice.
If I had to order a gin and tonic in today's equivalent of that New York-themed bar in Queensland, I'd probably choose gins, many of them distilled in Australia. The drink would be made with care and high quality tonic. And if you were to ask your gin-obsessed bartender who is responsible for this change in the culture of alcohol consumption in Australia, they would surely give Vernon Chalker credit.
In 1997 Vernon opened a bar called Gin Palace in a narrow alley in Melbourne. Gin Palace was a serious cocktail bar that was considered radical for its dedication to gin in the vodka era and in a country devoted to beer and wine. The lighting was dim, the seats were luxurious and the drinks were fantastic. It is still one of the best bars in Melbourne.
Vernon died this week. He was 55 years old. A cause of death has not been released.
New York Times longtime beverage writer Robert Simonson recalled Vernon on Instagram, saying, in part:
When Gin Palace opened in 1997 on one of Melbourne's disused streets, there was no independent bar scene in the city to speak of and no one was drinking gin. Chalker – flamboyant, mercurial, and visionary – changed that. He then opened more bars and led a revolution in Melbourne's nightlife. Vernon had the energy of a man half his age and an insatiable appetite and capacity for fun and adventure.
Beyond Gin Palace's influence as a model for the modern Australian cocktail bar, Vernon was responsible for recruiting and training many of the people who led our current beverage renaissance as bar owners, distillers, designers, restaurateurs, ambassadors of the main brands. beverage companies, and more.
Kate Hoskins, a friend and former Vernon & # 39; s employee who now works for the Adelaide Hills Distillery, told me: “In truth, you could probably look at all corners of the world, in all the arts, and find people who have worked for Vernon. He had a knack for gathering certain kinds of people. "
Luxury cocktails and fancy cocktail bars are easy to dismiss as too expensive madness for the wealthy, and there are times when even I, a journalist who has spent her entire career covering food and drink, question the validity and importance of spending so much energy in search of ingestible pleasure. That's especially true right now, when the world seems to be falling apart around us.
But even at times like these, pleasure is important. People like Vernon helped make our cities more fun, more attractive to international tourists, and more recognized on the world stage. And it helped turn what was once considered a low-level job, bartender, into a respectable (and even celebrated) career for thousands upon thousands of Australian workers.
Two weeks ago, we wrote about appreciation for the relative safety of Australiaand I asked him about his feelings of gratitude during this time. Here is a reader's response:
There are times in the last year that I have not felt gratitude for being Australian: political stubbornness that prevents any sensible discussion about the underlying causes of our devastating summer of wildfires.
But I am grateful that, leaving that moral blind spot aside, I live in a country capable of navigating the current pandemic crisis sensibly mediating between collective responsibility and personal freedom.
I am grateful that Australians have chosen politicians who can listen to experts and act on the evidence.
And finally, I am grateful that Australians can express their disagreements about how we handle the blockade and social options other than bringing semi-automatic weapons to the streets.
– John Carruthers
