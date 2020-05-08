The IRS sent stimulus checks to dead people. Now he wants to get that money back – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While millions are still waiting for their stimulus check, the IRS has been sending checks to people who have died.

If you received a stimulus check for a deceased relative, the government wants your money back.

Philip Shortino of Celina, Texas received a stimulus check from his father who died in April 2018.

Shortino said that for more than a week he tried to contact the IRS to find out what he needed to do.

"I tried to call. I tried searching the IRS website. I couldn't get an answer that is a bit ironic because as we get deeper and deeper into our national debt, I want to pay you back some money and they say, 'We can't tell you how to do it.' , said.

On Wednesday, the IRS updated its guidelines and, for the first time, posted on its website that all payment must be returned.

Here are the instructions from the IRS.

If the payment was a paper check:

Write "Void,quot; in the endorsement section on the back of the check. Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Do not staple, fold, or fasten the check. Include a note stating the reason for the check return.

If the payment was a paper check and you cashed it, or if the payment was a direct deposit:

Send a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below. Write on the check / money order payable to "US Treasury,quot; and write 2020EIP, and the taxpayer identification number (social security number or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check. Please include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.

For your paper check, the IRS mailing address for Texas residents is:

Austin Refund Consultation Unit

3651 S Interregional highway 35

Mail Stop 6542

Austin, TX 78741

Shortino said he is sending the IRS his late father's check along with a certified copy of his death certificate.

The Celina resident said it seemed ironic that the IRS asked her to explain why she is returning the check when the IRS noted on the check that her father was deceased, marking the check with the abbreviation "DECD,quot; after her name.