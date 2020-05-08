The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says more arrests could be made in the Ahmaud Arbery case, including the person who filmed the video.

# Roommates, following the arrest of Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael for the tragic murder of Ahmuad Arbery, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently gave an update on what's to come. The GBI made clear at a recent press conference that additional arrests could be possible, including the person who recorded the video of the shooting that went viral.

@AJC reports, during a press conference aimed at local media, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Vic Reynolds, told reporters that even though Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, there could be another arrest, specifically for the person who recorded the now-viral video. In addition, Reynolds also noted that, by law, GBI's involvement in a local case must be requested and declined to comment on how other agencies have handled the case prior to the two arrests that were made.

Reynolds confirmed that the person who recorded the video was identified as William Bryan, who allegedly helped Gregory and Travis chase Arbery as he ran through the Satilla Shores community, south of Brunswick, Georgia. "We are investigating everyone involved in the case, including the person who filmed the video," he said.

Reynolds also acknowledged the criticism that the arrests should have been made in February when Arbery's death occurred, and said: "In a perfect world, would we have liked to have been involved in February? Of course. But it is not a perfect world."

As previously reported, Travis and Greg McMichael were arrested earlier this week in their homes on the outskirts of Brunswick. They were then booked into the Glynn County Jail on charges of serious murder and aggravated assault, after a two-month investigation into the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, who was jogging at the time.

