The first V-22 Osprey aircraft arrives in Japan – Defense Blog

The first two V-22 Osprey aircraft destined for Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) units arrived in Japan at the US Marine Corps Air Station. Iwakuni, according to a recent Marine Corps press release.

"The unloaded V-22 marked the first time that the JGSDF V-22s reached Japanese soil," it said in a statement.

Japan ordered the first five Ospreys aircraft for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in July 2015 for $ 332 million.

A number of V-22s will be stationed aboard the new 19,500-ton Izumo helicopter carrier of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The Japanese Defense Ministry also announced its intention to deploy some V-22s in the East China Sea.

The purchase of the V-22 tilt rotor aircraft is part of a major push by the JSDF to improve its amphibious and naval warfare capabilities.

The V-22 Osprey is a joint-service multipurpose fighter jet that uses tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. With its rotors upright, you can take off, land, and float like a helicopter. Once in the air, it can become a turboprop aircraft capable of flying at high speed and high altitude. This combination results in global reach capabilities that allow the V-22 to fill an operational niche like no other aircraft.

The V-22 is currently in service with the United States Marine Corps and the Air Force Special Operations Command.

Since entering service, the V-22 has been deployed on numerous missions worldwide, including evacuation of victims, tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel, humanitarian assistance / disaster relief, resupply, transportation VIP and security cooperation in the theater.