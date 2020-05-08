The first signs of the return of the trip?

Covid-19 has changed everyday life in much of the world for so long that the idea of traveling to another country or state seems like a dream. But in the last week or so, as the idea of opening up to travelers has gained popularity, some countries are taking concrete steps. Yesterday, Australia announced a three-stage plan to reopen the economy, which includes a focus on tourism. And some countries are forming regional alliances designed to minimize the risk of the virus, including a travel "bubble,quot; between Australia and New Zealand and, in Europe, a travel "corridor,quot; shared by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
But for many places, international flights carrying leisure travelers remain on hold or they are banned entirely, and the reopening process remains speculative. Instead, the focus is on domestic tourism, followed at some point by foreign tourism.
Here's a look at the top 10 tourist destinations and the start of their plans to reopen in the coming weeks and months.
Australia and New Zealand
On May 8, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia announced a three-step plan for the reopening, in which the country will gradually take steps to resume normal life. The third and final step in that plan includes the trans-Tasman "bubble," which will eventually allow travel between Australia and New Zealand. The alliance, in addition to geographic proximity, stems from its equally successful management of Covid-19: both countries continued to report a low total number of cases, deaths, and growth rates (New Zealand has stated that the coronavirus was "eliminated,quot;, meaning the small number of all new cases can be tracked and tracked).
Is there an opening date? On May 7, Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, announced the possibility of reducing the country's blockade measures to "Level 2,quot; as early as next week, pending cabinet approval. This would allow many kiwis to return to work, visit friends and family, and reopen businesses such as markets, museums, and restaurants, as long as hypervigilant hygiene practices and social distancing are followed. Travel within the country will be allowed.
What are the current restrictions? New Zealand and Australia have closed their borders to all international and non-resident travel, in addition to greatly restricting movement within the countries themselves. Since then, countries began to open slowly; In New Zealand, that means allowing outdoor exercise, small family gatherings, and take-out and delivery service in restaurants and cafes.
In Australia, restrictions vary by state: In New South Wales, for example, cafes and restaurants are open for takeout only, meetings in public places are limited to two people, and parks are open for socially distant exercise. Disobeying current rules is considered a criminal offense and can lead to fines or imprisonment.
Australia's first stage allows for a gradual reopening of retail stores, parks and outdoor sports facilities. Restaurants and cafes for dinner may reopen, but they are limited to 10 customers at a time, and the social distance of four square meters per person. Hotels and hostels may reopen and travel within states will be allowed, although state borders are likely to remain closed. All reopening times will be determined by the individual states and territories; Currently, Queensland plans to start its stage one on May 15 and Tasmania on May 18.
As of now, there is no firm date for the trans-Tasman Bubble proposal, or for the more advanced phases of opening in both countries. By Prime Minister Morrison Recent comments, he expects Australia to reach its third phase, which may include trans-Tasman travel, in July. When travel within the trans-Tasman bubble is considered safe, both nations are interested in potentially expanding to include other Pacific Island countries.
How will they be safely opened? When trans-Tasman travel is allowed, a 14-day quarantine is likely to be required after any travel between the two nations.
What are the main obstacles? Much of the success of Australia and New Zealand in containing Covid-19 can be attributed to the severity of their blocks. Any relief from these measures comes with the possibility that the virus may start circulating again. Proceeding with extreme caution, while trying to effectively reopen your economies, will guide the coming weeks and months.
Is there an opening date? The first phase of Greece's two-month plan began on May 4, "with the opening of some stores and services," according to VisitGreece.gr. More businesses are expected to open on May 11 and 18; The next steps will be announced on May 18, with the opening of other companies, including restaurants and hotels, starting June 1.
What are the current restrictions? As restrictions continue, Greeks must wear masks on public transport, in hospitals, and in stores. The residents are still they are not allowed to travel beyond their "broader region of residence,quot;; Travel from outside the European Union is prohibited, in addition to Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany. All arrivals are subject to a 14-day quarantine.
How will they be safely opened? In addition to maintaining a gradual cadence of openings over the next one to two months, there are no plans to resume sporting events, festivals, concerts, or other large and crowded gatherings. According to a The government's presentation on easing the restrictions, May and June will be devoted to a "coordinated return to a 'new normal' with continuous monitoring,quot;, while the focus in July and beyond will be on "maintaining the "new normal,quot; alert but still remaining, while simultaneously preparing for a second wave in the fall. "
What are the main obstacles? Balancing the need for tourism with security. While Greece has fared better than many European nations, its economy, which has just recovered from years of debt and collapse, is at great risk. Tourism has been an important part of the recent economic improvements, receiving more than 34 million visitors in 2019 and employing 20 percent of Greek workers.
Puerto Rico
After requiring some of the stricter containment measures in the United States, including a night curfew, Puerto Rico begins to look ahead; In addition to a gradual reduction in the closure and reopening of companies, the Puerto Rico Tourism Company announced a new two-step program that will allow companies to be recognized for exercising high standards of cleanliness and safety. As of May 6, Puerto Rico's confirmed case count is 1,757, with 95 deaths.
Is there an opening date? If the first round of openings, which started on May 4, It's going well, restaurants can be allowed to open between May 18-25. The curfew continues, at least until May 25.
What are the current restrictions? Puerto Rico's initial closure restrictions, which went into effect on March 16, included the closure of most businesses, the curfew, and threats of fines or imprisonment for anyone who violated its terms. As of May 4, the restrictions are loosening a bit: some smaller companies may open, provided they enforce social distancing and provide protective gear for employees. Parks and beaches remain closed (although exercise is allowed), and there's still a curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. All visitors to the island are being screened for symptoms and are also being asked to quarantine for 14 days.
What are the main obstacles? Puerto Rico's older population and a weak health system that was tied up during Hurricane Maria. Fear of a similar collapse makes the possibility of a surge even more troubling, particularly one that occurs in concert with the hurricane season. A recent earthquake also disturbed residents, damaged some buildings and briefly cut power.
Iceland
Thanks to a Extensive testing and contact tracking program, Iceland's response has been quite successful, with around 1,800 cases, 10 deaths and no new cases as of May 6. With an economy heavily dependent on tourism, the island nation is eager to find safe ways to reopen to the rest of the world.
Is there an opening date? Travel restrictions that prohibit most foreigners are in effect until May 15; There is currently no final decision on whether to extend those restrictions or begin the reopening process on or after that date.
What are the current restrictions? Iceland, more than many countries, has remained relatively open: two-meter (about 6.5-foot) social distancing rules are emphasized, but many businesses and elementary schools have remained open, and residents can get out. As of May 4, high schools and universities have reopened and meetings of 50 people and younger are allowed, with expectations that meetings of fewer than 100 will be allowed by the end of May. Since March 20, most foreigners have been prohibited from entering the country (with the exception of citizens of the European Union, Great Britain and the European Free Trade Association); Beginning April 20, all visitors were to be quarantined for 14 days.
How will they be safely opened? Details are sparse, but the government has deployed a task force to determine how to reopen the country safely this spring or summer.
What are the main obstacles? The obstacles "are all related to health,quot;, Elias Bj. Gislason, director of the Icelandic Tourism Board, said. "Can we open borders only to citizens of countries that have been successful in managing the spread of the virus? And so."
Mexico
Tourism is an important industry in Mexico: the country saw Nearly 50 million visitors in 2018, with the vast majority of the United States. But with a steady increase in Covid-19 cases and a health care system at risk of being overwhelmed, a return to "normal,quot; may be a long way off.
Is there an opening date? There is no official opening date for tourism services, said Enrique Vega Vázquez, editor of VisitMexico.com, but many hotel and restaurant owners expect to open before June 1. "Although everyone is confident they will be able to reopen, the reality is that it is just what they have in mind," he said. While President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has expressed his desire to reopen parts of the country before May 17, and the country as a whole before June 1, details of how it will happen remain sparse.
What are the current restrictions? All citizens and visitors are encouraged to stay home, maintain social distance, and wash their hands frequently. Meetings of more than 100 people have been banned and schools will be closed until May 30. Beginning March 21, Mexico and the United States signed a joint agreement that limits all movement between the United States-Mexico land border to essential travel. However, air travel is still operational: all travelers entering the country are subject to health exams. Hotels were ordered to cancel new and existing reservations on April 3, except for those made by people doing essential business (with a letter from their employer stating their purpose); those hotels must limit occupancy to 15 percent. The restrictions also vary by state and municipality.
How will they be safely opened? A On April 23, a joint statement was published by Miguel Torruco Marqués, secretary of tourism, and Jorge Alcocer Varela, secretary of health, and the details were detailed for the hotel industry to ensure cleanliness and security, and allow hotels and restaurants operate safely. Once the threat from Covid-19 has subsided. Details include the frequency with which spaces are disinfected, disinfection procedures, and cleaning requirements for employees, including the provision of protective equipment.
What are the main obstacles? Mr. Vázquez is not sure how these protocols will be enacted. "They are really just plans," he said, because business owners "really don't know how these measures will be applied."
France
One of the worst affected European nations, France's surge in Covid-19 has slowed down as the number of patients requiring hospitalization has been steadily declining. But while movement within the country may become less restricted in the coming weeks, international travel will take much longer to resume.
What are the current restrictions? A "containment and containment,quot; program was announced on March 17, which was further extended from April 28 to May 11. Residents cannot leave their homes without a written certificate stating that they are participating in one of the few approved activities, including buying food, helping a family member, or limited exercise. Borders outside the "European / Schengen,quot; area were also closed.
How will they be safely opened? "The opening process will be gradual," said Kate Schwab, manager of media relations at Atout France, the national tourism development agency of France. Small museums, libraries, shops, and open-air markets will open first, starting May 11, with established social distance rules, but main restaurants, cafes, museums, and beaches will remain closed until early June. Masks will be required on public transportation, and meetings will be limited to 10 or fewer people. Travel between regions in France will continue to be limited. "Each region will be classified as red (high infection zone / unsafe for confinement) or green (okay to relax confinement), but the final decision will rest with local authorities," Schwab said. Paris, Calais, Strasbourg and Dijon are currently classified as red areas.
What are the main obstacles? Hold small meetings and avoid crowded public transportation. "French destinations are working on implementing sanitary measures to tailor their cultural offerings to allow smaller groups," said Schwab. A government initiative of € 20 million (about $ 21.6 million) was recently announced to encourage cycling in public transport, with a particular focus on opening Paris. "Mayor Anne Hidalgo has announced that 30 miles of streets that are normally used for automobiles will be reserved for cyclists, including Rue de Rivoli and Boulevard Saint-Michel," said Ms. Schwab. "In addition, another 30 streets will be pedestrianized, particularly around schools to avoid groups of people."
Singapore
Singapore's early success in containing Covid-19 was overturned in April with news from major outbreaks in migrant worker dormitories. Still, while the number of positive cases in the country rises, by more than 20,000, it is currently the highest in Southeast Asia, aggressive testing and contact tracing have kept the death toll low (with 20 reported as of May 6th).
Is there an opening date? Currently, the restrictions are in force until June 1, although the "select services,quot;, which include hairdressers and hairdressers, laundry services and pastry and confectionery, it will be allowed to open on May 12.
What are the current restrictions? All short-term foreign visitors have been denied entry to Singapore since March 23. On April 7, strict "circuit breaker,quot; measures were taken across the country: all meetings and large meetings are canceled; residents should stay home as much as possible (facial linings are required when leaving home for essential services or emergency medical services); non-essential schools and businesses are closed; and catering establishments are restricted to delivery and takeout.
How will they be safely opened? According to Rachel Loh, regional director of the Singapore Tourism Board for the Americas, the board is working with the National Environment Agency to create a “SG Clean” certification process for hotels, food and beverage establishments, tourist attractions and more. Starting May 12, the government also requires open companies to participate in the SafeEntry system, which will track all employees and visitors entering and leaving a location, to continue contact search efforts. The country is also testing the effectiveness of using a "robot dog,quot; to enforce social distancing.
What are the main obstacles? Safe opening, Loh said, will depend on "speeding up the test and leveraging technology for faster contact tracking." But tourism comes with its own brand of risk. "We recognize that tourism companies attract a lot of human trafficking and social interactions."
Hawaii
While cases remain relatively low, 625 in total with 17 deaths Starting May 5: The state government has acted cautiously. The economic losses of tourism are also worrying, in a place that depends so much on industry. A 2020 Strategic Plan released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority earlier this year credited tourism with $ 17.75 billion spent in the state in 2019, and 216,000 local jobs.
Is there an opening date? On May 7, the first wave of nonessential business They were allowed to open, including astronomical observatories, car washes, and some retail services. The required 14-day quarantine for air arrivals has also been extended until at least May 31.
What are the current restrictions? Hawaii residents and visitors are asked to stay at home, or at their place of residence, as much as possible, and venture only for essential business or activities. Outdoor exercise, such as running, walking, and surfing, is allowed provided social distancing is practiced. While there is currently no active ban on traveling to Hawaii, it is Completely Discouraged Airline visitors and residents are required to be quarantined for 14 days (some of those who have not followed the rules have received a free ticket home); The same applies to travel between the Hawaiian Islands.
Italy
Few countries have been more affected by Covid-19 than Italy (the United States is a notable exception), which, until May 6, has seen more than 200,000 cases and some 30,000 deaths. As the country cautiously reopens, tourism officials insist that tourism in Italy will start again this year.
Is there an opening date? After the recent limited openings of some establishments, New openings are planned for May 18, meaning additional stores, museums and libraries, and June 1, when bars and restaurants can be allowed to reopen for eating, if infection rates continue to decline.
What are the current restrictions? This week, Italy's shutdown, which started on March 10, began to rise slowly, as the parks reopened along with bars and restaurants to go. Some Italians are allowed to return to work, and although group meetings are still prohibited, family visits are allowed. Residents can travel through different provinces to return home, but cannot come and go. In a televised statement on April 26, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged Italians to maintain a social distance of one meter, or approximately three feet. Anyone entering Italy from outside the country must be quarantined for two weeks. Travelers in the United States have not been explicitly prohibited, but travelers must demonstrate that they are "returning to their residence or entering the country for justified work reasons, special needs, or health emergencies."
What are the main obstacles? Once again, the need to balance health considerations and the desperate need to boost the economy. Italy's already struggling economy has taken a huge hit after nearly two months of closure and a 95 percent drop in tourism (the national tourism industry forecasts 20 billion euros in tourism losses this year compared to 2019).
Lauren Sloss is a San Francisco-based writer who covers travel, food, and music. Follow her on Instagram: @lsloss and Twitter: @laurensloss
%MINIFYHTMLceffb1d22d8e81a4375dfc8ccb3e8c1717%