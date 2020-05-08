The first signs of the return of the trip?

What are the current restrictions? This week, Italy's shutdown, which started on March 10, began to rise slowly, as the parks reopened along with bars and restaurants to go. Some Italians are allowed to return to work, and although group meetings are still prohibited, family visits are allowed. Residents can travel through different provinces to return home, but cannot come and go. In a televised statement on April 26, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte urged Italians to maintain a social distance of one meter, or approximately three feet. Anyone entering Italy from outside the country must be quarantined for two weeks. Travelers in the United States have not been explicitly prohibited, but travelers must demonstrate that they are "returning to their residence or entering the country for justified work reasons, special needs, or health emergencies."