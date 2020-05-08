The first new 2020-2021 television shows revealed by CBS

Alberto Reyes / Shutterstock
The fall television season is taking shape. After many shows saw their seasons and / or swan songs interrupted after the coronavirus spread across the world, many wondered how the television season would be affected. Many nets were unable to shoot the pilots for possible new shows. While the release dates are still in doubt with many states still practicing social distancing measures, we now know of the first new shows hitting television: Clarice, The Equalizer and B positive.
CBS announced that the new dramas and comedies would join the chain's 23 previously announced shows.
Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as the main character, FBI agent Clarice Starling, after she returned to the field months after the events of The silence of the lambs in 1993. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin They are executive producers. Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler Also star.
A reinvention of the 1980 series of the same name (which also became a film with Denzel Washington), Queen Latifah she plays "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her vast abilities to help those with nowhere to turn,quot; The Equalizer. Chris Noth, Lorena Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes Also star. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original Equalizer TV show) Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander They are executive producers.
Chuck lorreCBS tenure continues with B positive, a new comedy starring Silicon Valley& # 39; s Thomas Middleditch and Sex masters star Annaleigh Ashford. The series follows a therapist and a recently divorced father who must find a kidney donor when he meets "a woman from his past who is a volunteer." Expect lives to change as you go together on this journey. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue and Kamryn Kunody Also star. Lorre and Marco Pennette They are executive producers.
CBS previously announced several renewals and cancellations for the upcoming 2020-2021 television season. Gone are the Edie Falcodramatic Tommy, Pauley Perrette& # 39; s Broke and the Patricia Heaton comedy Carol's second act. Returning shows include All get up, FBI: the most wanted, Bob Hearts Abishola and more. Get the details in the gallery above.
