The first new 2020-2021 television shows revealed by CBS

The fall television season is taking shape. After many shows saw their seasons and / or swan songs interrupted after the coronavirus spread across the world, many wondered how the television season would be affected. Many nets were unable to shoot the pilots for possible new shows. While the release dates are still in doubt with many states still practicing social distancing measures, we now know of the first new shows hitting television: Clarice, The Equalizer and B positive.

CBS announced that the new dramas and comedies would join the chain's 23 previously announced shows.

Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as the main character, FBI agent Clarice Starling, after she returned to the field months after the events of The silence of the lambs in 1993. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin They are executive producers. Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler Also star.