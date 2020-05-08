The documentary series from WWE & # 39; The Last Ride & # 39; is The Undertaker at his most vulnerable point

Although loved, The Undertaker is one of the most cautious characters in WWE history. Unlike many of its peers in the sports entertainment business, there is still one media outlet that has really taken the curtain off of possibly the greatest creation WWE has ever had.

Until now.

"The Undertaker: The Last Ride,quot; is a five-part docuseries that premieres on Sunday, May 10 (WWE Network). The series takes an intimate look at the man behind the legendary character as he struggles with his own mortality in a relentless business that relentlessly destroys all who invest their bodies in the wonderful world of professional wrestling.

Rarely are there stories about professional wrestlers that end well. For the most part, they cannot escape the business until it has caused irreversible damage to the mind and body. It is the reason why there are more "Dark Side of the Ring,quot; documentaries than those that celebrate life after professional wrestling.

For every Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson and Dave Batista, there are tons of stories that have their roots in the tragedy.

The WWE-curated experience "The Last Ride,quot; finds a middle ground that gives us enough vulnerability without feeding detractors heartbreaking stories about just how brutal professional wrestling is. Although it is written, it is far from false.

Filmed from 2017 to 2020, the series shows us enough of Mark Calaway's vulnerable side to qualify him as a human being. For years, The Undertaker has featured a mysterious and invincible personality that has often been shown to be impervious to pain. Here, we can see the cost that his three-decade career as a professional wrestler has taken on his body.

"Right now, I can't work a full-time schedule," he says at the beginning of the documentary before regretting that those words came out of his mouth on camera. "There, I said it."

It is clear that making Calaway admit that it may be time to hang up your boots is like pulling teeth. It is not that I do not believe it, it is rather the challenge of exposing yourself in a way that I have not done before.

The first half takes place days before what was thought to be his last match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32. Knowing what we know now, this would not be the last time we would see him. However, it is incredibly fascinating to see how deeply invested his last match was.

Perhaps more important is how his wife, retired professional wrestler Michelle McCool, invested in her expulsion. She utters each sentence with a subtle sigh of relief, highlighting the pain she's witnessed and that fans don't have a chance to see.

Sure, we are well aware that he is no longer the force he was a decade ago when he delivered a couple of phenomenal WrestleMania matches against Shawn Michaels. But seeing how decomposed his body is, and the aching voice that goes out of his way to hide how wear and tear has affected him, makes him an intriguing watch.

He spends much of the episode walking with a permanent limp and a grimace on his face. He has pain but is addicted to the business he loves.

Regardless of whether "The Last Ride,quot; intentionally took its tracks from ESPN's lauded documentary on Michael Jordan, right down to the pun, it's a legitimate tribute to The Undertaker.

However, unlike "The Last Dance,quot;, there are no juicy tales about his interactions with other professional fighters. Instead, much of the focus is on him alone and how much respect he commanded in the locker room.

The appearances of various professional wrestlers and personalities including Mick Foley, Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Vince McMahon, and others spend much of their dialogue flattering Calaway's unique fighting ability and endurance. If there's any criticism of The Undertaker that continues his career after 2017, it certainly doesn't come from the speakers in this particular episode.

Instead, the criticism comes from The Phenom itself.

He cites the exact moment when he began to doubt himself after suffering a concussion at WrestleMania 30 against Brock Lesnar, who ended up breaking his undefeated streak of 21 games in The Showcase of the Immortals. All signs pointed to him saying goodbye to the business, but he just couldn't stay away.

What follows are some training videos and intimate behind-the-scenes moments that have never been released. Some videos of his past matches are woven into the structure of the documentary and offer a glimpse of who the man was before taking us to the current, worn and worn version.

Shadows of doubt appear in his interviews as he approaches his match with Reigns. Unfortunately, that match itself wasn't one of his best moments, and WWE doesn't hide a failed move that could have hurt both Reigns and The Undertaker. It's a red herring that becomes the reason he's still struggling today at 55.

Mark Calaway is clearly looking for the perfect end to his career, but he is realizing that perfection will come at a cost. And that's what makes this documentary so intriguing. The mystery of The Undertaker is revealed to be a battle-worn human being who simply can't help but fight professionally. It is advisable and alarming to know that you take pride in your work, regardless of cost.

When the first episode ends with The Undertaker seemingly having his last ride after losing to Reigns, we know what's about to happen.

A grim piano version of his entry theme sounds as emotional exchanges and hugs are captured behind the scenes after his match. His wife breathes out and looks to a future where her husband no longer needs to squeeze his family.

It is supposed to be his last trip.

Except that it isn't.