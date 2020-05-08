The Cruising movie re-evaluated

%MINIFYHTML0497786ce386c02acacc3324ebf0db8515%

Have you aged well? Have you aged well? There are few things more comforting than stoking the fire of nostalgia and revisiting old movies. In theory. Sometimes the movies we enjoyed when we were younger just don't hold up.

While filmed in New York during the summer of 1979, gay activists attempted to cancel Cruise. They made noise outside the movie's filming locations, some even came to the adjacent apartments so that the commotion was only a few walls away. From the rooftops, they aimed searchlights at the cast and crew to mess with the filming lighting. the New York Times reported that on July 26, 1979, a gathering of approximately 1,000 people marched through Greenwich Village in protest of the film that the National Gay Task Force, a group of nonprofit activists, reclaimed "It represents a major distortion of gay men's lives by portraying them as violent and sex-obsessed."

Members of the group had held the script, which director William Friedkin had adapted from Gerald Walker's 1970 novel of the same name about a serial killer stalking gay men. Ethan Geto, described for him Times as "a spokesperson for an ad hoc group of gay activists opposed to the film," he compared filming of Cruise in the heavy gay center of New York to the "Ku Klux Klan making a movie about the black community on 125th Street in Harlem."

The groups had apparently been irritated by Voice of the people Writer Arthur Bell, who in his July 16 column, issued a call to action on a film that he said "promises to be the most oppressive, ugly, and fanatic of homosexuality ever presented on screen … the worst nightmare possible from The Tightest Straight. I implore readers … to have a terrible time with Friedkin and his production team if they see them in their neighborhoods. " Later, according to Nathan Lee in retrospect. Voice piece In 2007 linked to the DVD release of the film, Bell bragged about criticizing Janet Maslin: "What the Declaration of Independence was for Jefferson, that column was for the gay community."

In the summer of '79, the glasses of angry gays run with exaggerated metaphors. By August, about two weeks after the thousand-person march, the National Gay Task Force had withdrawn a demand that the city deny filmmakers permission to film in New York, admitting that "their actions were censorship." according to the Times. In fact, it did, but the motivation for the protests was not irrational, per se. Gay representation was so rare in pop culture at the time that the stakes were high. It's not that gay people were incapable of doing terrible things to each other (gay people know this better than anyone else), it's that they were rarely portrayed in mainstream pop culture, let alone in mainstream pop culture produced by a major study. , directed by one of the most respected directors of his time (whose The Exorcist It was nothing less than a phenomenon), and carried by a bona fide movie star (in this case, Al Pacino).

Cruise He threatened to poison the well by occupying a disproportionate cultural space with a negative film that proved the dangers of the gay congregation and sex. Assuming the public would be too stupid to know that the difference between real life and a movie is its own ideological flaw, although given the rampant homophobia in American culture, activists weren't exactly irrational there either. It made some sense to suppose that such a film could somehow be put up against gay men.

But if they had been successful, we would have missed a valuable document from gay history. Time has been kind to Cruise in showing that activists are wrong. I'm glad they failed. In 2020, when explicit depictions of gay sex are just a few clicks away and play integral roles in prestigious entertainment, Cruise you're doing less heavy lifting in terms of representation. We can see it not like the statement but a statement and, more specifically, as a relic. It is a document of a lost time and place, yet it is still relevant to modern fears and practices. It's a time capsule, and yet much of his footage will be familiar to anyone who has navigated the New York public sex scene of the neoliberation that was prosperous, pre-quarantine. Cruise it was ahead of its time, even more than the progressives who tried to close it.