The CDC's guide to the reopening was shattered by the Trump administrator. Just leaked

Covid-19 Coverage See more stories



Public health experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They've leaked their recommendations on how to safely reopen businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after Trump administration officials rejected the guide and allegedly told CDC officials that their plan "would never see the light of day. day."

The 17-page document (PDF found here) was initially scheduled to be published last Friday, but was rejected. Instead, it was published by the Associated Press by a CDC official who was not authorized to publish it.

The guide presents detailed and tiered recommendations on how to safely reopen child care programs, schools, day camps, religious communities, businesses with vulnerable workers, restaurants, bars, and public transportation. Although some of the established general points already appear on federal websites, such as the emphasis on hand hygiene, the document offers personalized recommendations for each type of business.

For example, the section on reopening child care facilities recommends that facilities avoid stuffed toys, make sure each child has his or her own plate during meals, and stagger drop-off and pick-up times for parents. Recommendations for restaurants include installing physical barriers, such as sneezing guards, around reception stations and avoiding the use of hand-held "doorbells,quot; to inform customers that they expect their table to be ready.

Although detailed recommendations from public health experts are likely to be well received by business owners, they were allegedly a point of conflict for the Trump administration. According to unidentified sources close to the administration who spoke to the AP, the White House declined to offer such details because different areas of the country have varying levels of disease transmission. Areas with fewer illnesses may want to take fewer precautions, for example.

Similarly, an unidentified administration official told CNN that the White House coronavirus task force felt the guidance was "too prescriptive,quot; because "the guidance in rural Tennessee should not be the same orientation for the urban city of New York. " The official also noted that the CDC's guidance did not conform to the "phases,quot; described by a reopening guidance already published by the working group.

As the AP noted, it is traditionally the role of the CDC to offer such guidance and inform the public about evidence-based best health practices. However, during this pandemic, the Trump administration has sidelined the agency. CDC officials have not presented a press conference on the pandemic in nearly two months.

"CDC has always been the public health agency that Americans turn to in times of crisis," Dr. Howard Koh told the AP. Koh is a Harvard professor and worked in the Obama administration during the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic. "The standard in a crisis is to turn to them for the latest data and the latest guidance and the latest press conference. That has not happened. , and everyone sees it. "