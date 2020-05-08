The cast of the community meets for a virtual table read to benefit the relief COVID-19

Much of the cast of Community will meet for a virtual reading table to support the COVID-19 relief, according to Variety. The table read and a Q,amp;A of fans will be broadcast live on the Community YouTube channel on May 18 at 5 p.m. ET.

Actors Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong, as well as Community creator Dan Harmon, everyone will participate in the reading table, reports Variety. They will read the episode "Cooperative Polygraphy,quot; of the fifth season of the program. The live stream will raise money for José Andrés' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.

It is the last special to help raise money for COVID-19 aid. NBC aired a half-hour scripted special from Parks and Recreation April 30 for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. And the World Health Organization and Global Citizen organized the One World: Together at Home concert, which included performances by Lizzo, Elton John and Lady Gaga, on April 18.