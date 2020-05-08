The cast of "Community,quot; meets for a virtual table Read

We may not have a Community movie soon, but this will do it for now!

Community Fans have been anxiously waiting for a movie, but the best thing that is happening is that the cast is meeting for the first time in five years.

Both charities focus on providing food to frontline workers and communities in need during the pandemic.

As for who will appear for the table reading, wait to see all your favorite characters again!

NBC / Via gph.is

Donald Glover returns as Troy, joining Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. Creator Dan Harmon will also be making an appearance.

The episode they are reading is "Cooperative Polygraphy,quot; from season 5, so this reunion will not include Chevy Chase.

NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty

You can post questions on social media (Twitter or Instagram) using #AskCommunity and tagging @CommunityTV.

NBC / Via gph.is

I know you probably can't wait to ask if Community The movie is finally happening once the pandemic ends, or if Donald and Danny are still friends with IRL. Well, now's your chance!

