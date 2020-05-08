The Broncos reiterate the option of refund or credit if games are canceled or played without fans

<pre><pre>The Broncos reiterate the option of refund or credit if games are canceled or played without fans

In a letter sent to their season ticket holders on Friday, the Broncos reiterated that fans can choose either a full refund or an account credit if the games are canceled or played without fans present.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced a league-wide refund or credit policy, but the Broncos informed account holders April 2 that that would be their plan.

