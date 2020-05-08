The Broncos reiterate the option of refund or credit if games are canceled or played without fans

In a letter sent to their season ticket holders on Friday, the Broncos reiterated that fans can choose either a full refund or an account credit if the games are canceled or played without fans present.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced a league-wide refund or credit policy, but the Broncos informed account holders April 2 that that would be their plan.

The league released the regular season schedule on Thursday. The Broncos will open Sept. 14 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

In addition to the refund or credit policy, the Broncos announced:

The annual seat upgrade process, which provides account holders with the opportunity to update their seats, will begin online on May 26 for United Club accounts and June 8 for reserved accounts.

Final payment dates are June 4 (reserved season tickets) and June 11 (club seats). Fans with concerns about making payments should contact the Broncos box office.

Tickets for a single game generally go on sale in July, but no date has been announced.

In the letter to season ticket holders, the Broncos said: “As we all hope to return to soccer soon, we also understand the uncertainty that you may be feeling with the current environment surrounding COVID-19. Our number 1 priority is your health and wellness, and we are focused on preparing ourselves for a full schedule with greater security measures for you …

“Our decisions will be based on the latest advice from public health officials and medical professionals to ensure our compliance with all local and league recommendations. Just as we have done for the NFL draft and our virtual offseason program, we will be prepared to make the necessary adjustments to carry out our games as safely as possible. "

The Broncos are slated to host San Francisco and Chicago in the preseason and Tennessee, Tampa Bay (September 27), Miami (October 18), Kansas City (October 25), The Los Angeles Chargers (November 22) , New Orleans (November 29), Buffalo (December 19 or 20) and Las Vegas (January 3).