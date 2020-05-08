The best Hollywood adaptations of John Grisham

No one writes better legal thrillers than John Grisham. There was a time when his bestsellers adapted to the screen every year. The main directors and the main actors competed to be part of such prestigious projects. Her books were spicy page-flips and the film adaptations did them justice in most cases. Presenting a list of some of the best adaptations of John Grisham's fast-paced novels for your viewing pleasure during the closing period.

The Firm (1993)

Director: Sydney Pollack

Starring: Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, Hal Holbrook, and David Strathairn

Mitch McDeere (Cruise) is a brilliant law student whose life changes when he is hired by a boutique law firm located in Memphis, Tennessee. At first, it all seems too incredible to be true. They gave him a luxury car, a well-furnished house, and his employers are even willing to pay off all his student loans at once. All they demand in return is maximum loyalty. Mitch and his wife Abby (Jeanne Triplehorn) feel that things couldn't be better for them than this. Then things start to fall apart. Mitch discovers that what his company primarily does is help maintain overseas accounts of wealthy clients. That their biggest client is a mafia family and that the company carries out a money laundering plan for them. He makes a deal with the FBI to get out, but getting out is not that simple. It will take all your wits and courage to do that.

The Pelican Report (1993)

Director: Alan J. Pakula

Cast: Julia Roberts, Denzel Washington, Sam Shepard, John Heard, Tony Goldwyn, James B. Sikking, William Atherton, Robert Culp, Stanley Tucci, Hume Cronyn, John Lithgow

Law student Darby Shaw (Julia Roberts) writes a brief on the possible similarities between the murders of two Supreme Court justices. She passes her findings on to her teacher Thomas Callahan (Sam Shepherd), who is also her lover. Callahan gives it to FBI attorney Gavin Verheek (John Heard) to read, and all hell breaks loose when the report catches the White House's eye. The brief allegation alleges that an oil tycoon, who wanted an unreliable oil deal, is behind the killings since the judges who were killed were staunch environmentalists. As the businessman is close to the president, he powers to want her to stop investigating. They even kill their teacher. She enlists the help of investigative journalist Clay Grantham (Denzel Washington) who works for the Washington Herald. He, too, has reached the same conclusions as Darby. They come together to gather evidence to back up their theory and even at the cost of great personal danger they manage to do so. The film ends with Grantham finally breaking the story in his newspaper.

The Client (1994)

Director: Joel Schumacher.

Starring: Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones, Mary-Louise Parker, Anthony LaPaglia, Anthony Edwards, Ossie Davis

Mark Sway (Brad Renfro), 11, and his younger brother witness the suicide of a mob lawyer. His brother falls into a coma stunned by the event and himself becomes a target of both the mafia and US Attorney Roy Foltrigg (Tommy Lee Jones). The gangsters and Roy suspect that the dying man told the brothers where the body of a senator killed by the mafia is hidden. Both make life hell for the child in its different forms. Somehow, he gets Reggie Love (Susan Sarandon), a recovering alcoholic with her heart in the right place to represent him. Love struggles hard for the brothers to participate in a good witness protection program and tries to get the authorities on her side. The performances of Susan Sarandon and Tommy Lee Jones were highly appreciated by critics.

A time to kill (1996)

Director: Joel Schumacher.

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson, Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Spacey, Brenda Fricker, Oliver Platt, Charles S. Dutton, Ashley Judd, Patrick McGoohan, Donald Sutherland

The film asks two very pertinent questions: Can a black man receive a trial right after killing two white men who raped and assaulted his daughter? And can this man obtain fair legal representation? Matthew McConaughey offers the performance of his life playing Jake Brigance, the white attorney chosen by Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson) to represent him. He faces constant threats from white supremacists for his stance. His house caught fire and even his wife and daughter are threatened. In the end, he emotionally appeals to an all-white jury, asking them to drop their bias and assess the merit of the case in human terms without putting color politics in perspective. His words triumph and he manages to obtain a not guilty judgment.

The Rainmaker (1997)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Starring: Matt Damon, Claire Danes, Jon Voight, Mary Kay Place, Mickey Rourke, Danny DeVito

Fresh out of law school and desperate for a job, Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon) accepts the offer of a suspected lawyer, Lyman "Bruiser,quot; Stone (Mickey Rourke) to become his associate. Unfortunately for him, Bruiser is arrested by the police, leaving Rudy to fend for himself. He befriends an eccentric paralegal, Deck Shifflet, beautifully portrayed by Danny DeVito. Together, they intend to start a law firm. One of his cases involves domestic violence, which Rudy "solves,quot; by giving his client's husband a sample of his own medicine. The second case is more serious. The 22-year-old son of his clients, Dot and Buddy Black, is dying of leukemia, but could have been saved with a bone marrow transplant. However, their insurance company Great Benefit refuses to pay them the money. Rudy has not discussed a single case in court before and faces a large entity with a battery of experienced attorneys. He is nervous at first, but later his persistence and Shifflet's continued to pay off and can prove the insurance company's negligence in court. He wins the case, but the insurance company files for bankruptcy and cannot pay any damages to his grieving clients. Now that he has made a name for himself, Rudy decides to give up active practice and decides to teach law.

Fugitive Jury (2003)

Director: Gary Fleder

Cast: John Cusack, Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Weisz, Bruce Davison, Bruce McGill, Jeremy Piven, Nick Searcy

A stockbroker (Dylan McDermott) is shot dead in his office, along with 10 other coworkers. His widow (Joanna Going) takes the arms maker to court. Feeling threatened, gun manufacturers enlist the services of Rankin Fitch (Gene Hackman), who is adept at finding an expert jury. Across the fence is Wendell Rohr (Dustin Hoffman), an upright lawyer who wants to teach the arms lobby a lesson. Both sides are shocked to learn that there is someone on the jury who can help sway the verdict. Both receive an offer worth millions. Both are reluctant to pay up front, but are forced to rethink their strategy as things escalate. The film asks the question of where is the moral victory when you can buy the jury? Both Gene Hackman and Dustin Hoffman were excellent as antagonists, as were John Cusak and Rachel Weisz, the influencers who were able to manipulate the jury as they pleased.