The Adams deputy who fatally shot an armed man ruled that he justified the use of extreme force.

An Adams County Sheriff's deputy who fatally shot an armed man, who had fired multiple shots at the deputy while fleeing an arrest, was justified in his actions and will not face criminal charges in the shooting.

Deputy Kyle Bacon was legally justified in using his firearm on November 29 when he shot 40-year-old Keith Bruce, a suspect who was fleeing Bacon and who had shot the deputy, according to an investigative review conducted by the Adams County District Attorney Dave Young.

Young, in a letter to Sheriff Rick Reigenborn signed Thursday, said "it would be difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt before a jury that this peace officer was not legally justified in resorting to the use of force."

Bacon was on patrol on November 29 when he drove to the Tomahawk truck stop in Watkins. Bacon performed a license plate check on a van, and the practice came back as a stolen vehicle.

Dressed in uniform, Bacon approached the truck. Bruce, who had apparently been sleeping in the vehicle, started the engine, put it in reverse and nearly hit Bacon when the truck collapsed and Bruce fled the area.

Bacon chased the truck northeast on East Colfax Avenue, and Bruce fired, including a round that hit a headlight on Bacon's marked patrol SUV. As the search approached Peterson Road, a rural stretch of eastern Adams County, Bruce jumped off the truck and shot Bacon when the truck rolled into a ditch, according to the review.

Bruce ran across an open field to a secluded single-family home. About 70 yards out, Bruce stopped, turned, and fired a shot at Bacon.

Bacon, according to the review, now feared that Bruce would continue to use all possible means to escape, including damage to the family in the home he was running to. Bacon retrieved a rifle from the jeep and shot Bruce, who was about 400 feet away, five times.

Bruce was beaten three times, according to autopsy findings from Dr. Stephen Cina, a forensic pathologist. The autopsy determined that Bruce "had been using methamphetamine before his death."

A 9mm pistol was recovered in the field, alongside Bruce, according to the review.

In 2004, Bruce was convicted in Mesa County of attempted murder of a police officer. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He had three other felony convictions. The day he fled Bacon, Bruce was wanted with a Boulder County warrant for theft.

According to the review, Bruce had told the mother of his children that he would never return to prison.

"When a police officer has probable cause to believe that a suspect poses a threat of serious physical harm, either to the officer or to others, it is not constitutionally unreasonable to prevent escape by suing for extreme physical force," the letter says. review. "According to the particular facts of this case, various provisions of Colorado law can legally justify the actions of Deputy Bacon, in all the circumstances present on November 29, 2019."