The actor from & # 39; The Good Doctor & # 39; Will Yun Lee signs with innovative artists – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Innovative artists have signed actor and Taekwondo master Will Yun Lee to represent the agency.

Lee is currently a regular series on ABC The good doctor and you can watch it on Netflix Altered carbon. It has also appeared in multiple episodes of Hawaii Five-O and True Blood.

Lee's film work includes films like Rampage, Spy, San Andreas and Badger.

Her voice work has appeared in a number of video games, including Deadly Combat X.

The actor continues to be represented by managers Christine and Mark Holder on Wonder Street and attorney Cuffe Owens on Cuffe Owens Law.