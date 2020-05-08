The 7 worst primetime games on the 2020 NFL calendar, from 2x Bears (why?) To Dolphins vs. Jaguars

The NFL does its best to give us the most compelling matchups in its primetime schedule for "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football,quot; and "Monday Night Football." But due to the league's need to be fair and force some teams to hide, the 2020 NFL schedule again has some questionable night games in terms of overall national appeal.

No problem with the league putting the last two stunning NFL MVP quarterbacks in primetime many times, no matter who they play with. Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions play at night in five of their 16 games, a number matched by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens when Thanksgiving is included.

The league was also justified by giving the NFC's winning 49ers and Tom Brady's Buccaneers five primetime games each. There are several of the usual clashes between two playoff contenders with Super Bowl aspirations, most appropriately in NBC's main SNF package.

But in stark contrast, some of the 48 prime-time games don't sound good on paper with questionable stories. While SNF seems loaded (with one exception), generally TNF bookends on Fox / NFL Network and MNF on ESPN have the highest proportion of possible fraud.

2020 NFL schedule: the 7 worst games in primetime

Titans in Broncos, Week 1, "Monday Night Football,quot; (September 14, 10:10 p.m. ET)

Look, Tennessee was incredible in its AFC championship wildcard career. Ryan Tannehill was well rewarded for turning the Titans' season around. On the other hand, Denver is a rising team with a promising sophomore QB at Drew Lock.

The Steelers-Giants is quite an interesting opening for the double title with Ben Roethlisberger's return to the Daniel Jones duel. But it seems wrong not to have the Raiders in Las Vegas, the 49ers in San Francisco, or the Seahawks in Seattle as a preferred late-opening West Coast team. Titans-Broncos seems to be slapped as it is not a real hook off fan bases that need to wait so long to see their teams start the season. Mike Vrabel's team against Vic Fangio's team feels like an ugly routine and not an offensive show.

Dolphins at Jaguars, Week 3, "Thursday Night Football,quot; (September 24, 8:20 p.m. ET)

This could be established as a Florida battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Gardner Minshew, but given the earliness, it could very well be Fitzmagic and Ryan Fitzpatrick's beard vs. Mania and Minshew's mustache. Unless you like teal or aqua or any of these bottom-feeding reconstruction kits at AFC, this is one that you can skip and just track how DeVante Parker and D.J. Chark did it for your fantasy teams later.

Bears at Rams, Week 7, "Monday Night Football,quot; (October 26, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Rams don't deserve five primetime games. We realize how the NFL wants to see Los Angeles and that crazy new logo, but Sean McVay's team isn't as sexy offensively or defensively as it was two years ago during the NFC championship race.

We also have no idea if it will be Nick Foles against one of his former teams or Mitchell Trubisky playing QB for Chicago. But we know that Jared Goff will be his counterpart against a tough defense from the Bears. The status of the teams as the 2019 NFC wild card final contenders is dim in a midseason matchup.

Falcons at Panthers, Week 8, "Thursday Night Football,quot; (October 29, 8:20 p.m. ET)

There are the Saints-Buccaneers matchups between Drew Brees and Brady that will determine who wins the NFC South. Then there are these clashes between Matt Ryan and Teddy Bridgewater to determine who finishes third in the division.

This game could be very nice from a fantasy football perspective with Todd Gurley, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. You can start Ryan and stream Bridgewater. But then again, you can check the scoring box later to find out how well you did against a high-offense, low-defense affair that has little impact on reality this season.

Packers at Bears, Week 12, "Sunday Night Football,quot; (November 29, 8:20 p.m. ET)

The NFL loves their old natural rivalries, especially in the NFC North. But that doesn't mean we should submit to them when one team is really good and elite in QB and the other decides between Foles and Trubisky.

This is also supposed to be the core SNF package. There's no way Chicago will compete for the division by the end of the season and, somehow, Green Bay vs. Minnesota did not come to primetime anywhere. This is the kind of late-season game that flexible scheduling was invented for, but unfortunately, since it's Thanksgiving weekend with the Ravens-Steelers scheduled for Thursday, the Chiefs-Buccaneers closed Sunday by afternoon and Seahawks-Eagles scheduled for Monday, there could be no better alternatives.

Patriots at Rams, Week 14, "Thursday Night Football,quot; (December 3, 8:20 p.m. ET)

The Patriots deserve their top five minus Brady times because they've earned that marquee team right with Bill Belichick for several years in a row. They also play the 49ers, Seahawks, Ravens and Bills, which are worth a night. The Jets in Week 9 at MNF are a bit questionable, but then again, Sam Darnold "sees ghosts,quot; and Belichick vs. Adam Gase sounds strangely funny again.

So New England still has Jarrett Stidham in QB and seeing him against Goff doesn't feel quite as good as the turnover for the Super Bowl 53 rematch. Recall also that the game was a low-scoring flop until Brady and Rob Gronkowski already no Patriots, they made it exciting in the end.

Steelers at Bengals, Week 15, "Monday Night Football,quot; (December 21, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Here's another thing the NFL likes to do: put the AFC North division's black and blue games into primetime in hopes of total chaos. We've seen it here involving multiple players during various games. We saw it again with the ugliness of Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph when the Steelers played for the Browns on Thursday night in November of last season.

The NFL became more subdued by showing the Browns in primetime as their night games, unsurprisingly, are in the division elsewhere against the Bengals and Ravens. The Steelers also host the Ravens at the closer of Thanksgiving.

Adding this is overkill, given that the healthier Steelers will surely be much better than the rebuilding Bengals later in the season. Strictly on the field, this was an unnecessary game in primetime, especially in hopes of the worst versus the best.