The 3 best Detroit bike shops to visit now – Up News Info Detroit

Looking to visit the best bike shops in town?

Hoodline did the numbers to find the best bike shops in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're in the bike market.

1. Metropolis cycles

First on the list is Metropolis Cycles. Located at 2117 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the bike repair and maintenance store is Detroit's highest rated bike store, with five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp.

2. Shinola

Next up is Midtown & # 39; s Shinola, a member of the chain, located at 441 W. Canfield St. With four stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, which also offers leather goods, watches and more, has shown be a favorite local.

3. Bicycle blades and boards

Bikes Blades & Boards, located at 17020 Mack Ave., is another top pick, and Yelpers gives the bike shop five stars out of 15 reviews.

