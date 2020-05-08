The 10 most memorable SNL hosts

It's been 10 years since Betty white He first took the stage in Studio 8H.
When he began to enjoy a professional revival in the late 1980s thanks to a role in The proposal and a particularly popular Snickers commercial, fans were shocked to discover that the comedy legend who had been making audiences laugh practically since television was invented as the first woman to produce a comedy (1953 Elizabeth's life) and, later, with roles in the iconic comedies The Mary Tyler Moore Show and golden girls he had never been asked to host Saturday night live.
So they set out to change that and launched a Facebook campaign called "Betty White to host SNL (please)", and as the group approaches 500,000 members, Lorne Michaels and NBC confirmed that the legend would, in fact, finally host the show. And on May 8, 2010, she, along with the help of a handful to return SNL alum, including Rachel Dratch, Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon—He presided over the Mother's Day episode of the show, making her the oldest person in SNL story to welcome the 88-year-old young man.
The episode was a massive success, proving that, even when she was 90, Betty still had the sharp comedy skills she needed to become one of SNLThe most memorable hosts. (The appearance also earned her an Emmy for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series that year, her seventh overall.)
In honor of the episode's 10th anniversary, we thought we'd look back on the 10 most memorable hosts in SNL history. Scroll on to see what nine other celebrities joined Betty on the list!
Tom Hanks
With 10 presenter performances to his credit, including the first remotely filmed episode in April 2020 in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, you know when America's father is in Studio 8H, a wonderful moment awaits you. Don't you believe us? We have only three words for you: David. S. pumpkins.
Jon Hamm
Bursting onto the scene as stoic Don Draper on AMC & # 39; s Crazy menHamm's first time hosting SNL in 2008 stunned audiences with his considerable comic skills. He has received three times in total, with a handful of surprise cameos to his credit as well. From his unforgettable sketch "Jon Hamm & # 39; s John Ham,quot; (you know, the lunch meat you eat down the toilet) to his appearance as the live-action Ace in an adaptation of the iconic animated sketch Ambiguous Gay Duo opposite Jimmy FallonHe's Gary, he has congratulated himself with the cast in a way that few other hosts have ever done.
Melissa McCarthy
There is no one on this planet more committed to his craft than Bridesmaids legend. Case in point? The sketch for "Taste Test,quot; on her first at-bat at home in 2011, when she covered herself on the Hidden Valley ranch by dressing up like a gag. In less than a decade, he has already joined the infamous Five-Timers Club, and even started making particularly infuriated semi-regular appearances. Sean Spicer during his brief term in the Trump administration.
Justin Timberlake
Almost every celebrity on this list could have become a full-time cast member on SNL, easily. For a time there, it seemed like JT really could. From "Omletteville,quot; to "D – k in a Box,quot;, "Barry Gibb Talk Show,quot; to "Mother Lover,quot;, in each of Timberlake 's five appearances as a presenter, he has managed to create moments that permeated pop culture. And his appearance as one of Beyoncébackup dancers "Single Ladies,quot; alongside Bobby moynihan y Andy Samberg? Amazing.
Candice Bergen
It wasn't just him Murphy Brown legend, the first woman to present the show, taking the concert during SNLIn the fourth week on air, she essentially served as a model for the prototypical host. (Those who had come before were comedians or standing musicians and did not appear in sketches.) She also became the first presenter to request a second round, just a few weeks after her first, and was the first woman to join the Five- Timers Club when she made her last host appearance in 1990.
Steve Martin
Few people have embraced SNL more than the legendary comedian, in fact there is only one, and in his 15 stints at Studio 8H between 1976 and 2009, he has created memorable characters (the "wild and crazy,quot; brothers Festrunk Brothers, King Tut) and delivered what would become one of the show's most heartfelt moments, honoring Gilda RadnerShe is going from cancer with a retrospective look to a wonderful dance that they both shared throughout the studio.
Scarlett Johansson
ScarJo is not only part of the SNL family thanks to her love connection to the presenter and main writer of Weekend Update Colin JostBut the presenter on six occasions has created some indelible moments over the years since her 2006 debut. Not only has she been around every time the show has needed someone to step in. Ivanka TrumpHe's shoes and appeared in the grotesque sketch Shud the Mermaid opposite Kate McKinnon, but it has also been part of one of our favorite series of sketches like Lexi, daughter of Fred ArmisenMark while hanging chandeliers, ceramic busts, marble columns, and porcelain fountains: "Look at one, look at that one."
Betty white
Unlike everyone else on this list, the TV icon has only featured SNL once, but at 88, she became the show's oldest presenter in its history. The appearance was made more special because, with White enjoying a late resurgence in his career thanks to his role in The proposal, was literally sued by fans with a successful Facebook campaign. However, she is on this list, because she was also driving hilarious mad. Our favorite sketch of the episode is this absurdity where Tina FeyThe census taker tries, in vain, to get a direct response from Betty.
Dwayne Johnson
A member of the Five Timer & # 39; s Club, Dwayne earned his place on this list at the time he agreed to do The Rock Obama. Enough talk.
Alec Baldwin
With 17 official hosting concerts on his resume and countless appearances as president Donald trump In recent years, there has been no celebrity who is not officially on the payroll who is most closely associated with SNL than Brother Baldwin. From classics like Canteen Boy to Schweddy Balls and impressions of Tony Bennett and, yes, Trump, Alec has given us a lot during his many, many visits to Studio 8H.
Saturday night live Season 45 concludes with its third remotely produced episode airing on Saturday, May 8 at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.
