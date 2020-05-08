The 10 most memorable SNL hosts

It's been 10 years since Betty white He first took the stage in Studio 8H.

When he began to enjoy a professional revival in the late 1980s thanks to a role in The proposal and a particularly popular Snickers commercial, fans were shocked to discover that the comedy legend who had been making audiences laugh practically since television was invented as the first woman to produce a comedy (1953 Elizabeth's life) and, later, with roles in the iconic comedies The Mary Tyler Moore Show and golden girls he had never been asked to host Saturday night live.

So they set out to change that and launched a Facebook campaign called "Betty White to host SNL (please)", and as the group approaches 500,000 members, Lorne Michaels and NBC confirmed that the legend would, in fact, finally host the show. And on May 8, 2010, she, along with the help of a handful to return SNL alum, including Rachel Dratch, Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Molly Shannon—He presided over the Mother's Day episode of the show, making her the oldest person in SNL story to welcome the 88-year-old young man.