TGIF

Thank God is friday. Because they mix everyday, I thought Thursday was really Friday, but my coworkers informed me I was wrong. All of this inspired a dreamy theme for this week's TGIF playlist. Here you will find tons of bops that will make your mind work in a good way, with good thoughts. Be sure to tune in Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version they're still doing 3 months FREE listens.

one) "Dreamer" – Paramore

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/jadsqirvjdlpewews6zl.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/jadsqirvjdlpewews6zl.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/jadsqirvjdlpewews6zl.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ jadsqirvjdlpewews6zl.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/jadsqirvjdlpewews6zl.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id = "jadsqirvjdlpewews6zl" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Atlantic recordings

2) "Fantasy" – Mariah Carey

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" qblehwqkfw4fwcpbz9d9 "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Columbia Records

3) "Skyline To" – Frank Ocean

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/xxepfupan3yod2kaimep.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/xxepfupan3yod2kaimep.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/xxepfupan3yod2kaimep.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ xxepfupan3yod2kaimep.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" xxepfupan3yod2kaimep "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Boys do not Cry

4) "Day dreaming" – Aretha Franklin

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/txyb8skqn5isw2nuhwrc.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/txyb8skqn5isw2nuhwrc.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/txyb8skqn5isw2nuhwrc.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,wgressive txyb8skqn5isw2nuhwrc.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/txyb8skqn5isw2nuhwrc.jpg 1600w "draggable =" data-auto " = "txyb8skqn5isw2nuhwrc" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Atlantic recordings

5) "Thinking of you" – Frank Ocean

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/wqewlzcavojvi2ubrlsp.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/wqewlzcavojvi2ubrlsp.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/wqewlzcavojvi2ubrlsp.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ wqewlzcavojvi2ubrlsp.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" wqewlzcavojvi2ubrlsp "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: The music group Island Def Jam

6. "911 / Mr. Lonely " – Tyler, The Creator, Frank Ocean

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/bwxxidgayjzrn8akrgyx.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/bwxxidgayjzrn8akrgyx.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/bwxxidgayjzrn8akrgyx.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 bwxxidgayjzrn8akrgyx.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" bwxxidgayjzrn8akrgyx "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Columbia Records

7) "BLEACH" – BROCKHAMPTON

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/dykdpk0ri5aowq4nrz8k.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/dykdpk0ri5aowq4nrz8k.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/dykdpk0ri5aowq4nrz8k.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w dykdpk0ri5aowq4nrz8k.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" dykdpk0ri5aowq4nrz8k "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Question Everything, Inc / Empire

8) "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" – Missy Elliot

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/eashe9cf87bkmon5drrp.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/eashe9cf87bkmon5drrp.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/eashe9cf87bkmon5drrp.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ eashe9cf87bkmon5drrp.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/eashe9cf87bkmon5drrp.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id = "eashe9cf87bkmon5drrp" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Elecktra / Warner Entertainment Group

9) "Rooting for my baby" – Miley Cyrus

Illustration for the article entitled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/i44ntxcjjc9gz9x21cya.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/i44ntxcjjc9gz9x21cya.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/i44ntxcjjc9gz9x21cya.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 i44ntxcjjc9gz9x21cya.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" i44ntxcjjc9gz9x21cya "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: RCA Records

10) "It Feels Like We Only Go Backwards" – Tame Impala

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/n1axdymk1uoseawmxkdd.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/n1axdymk1uoseawmxkdd.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/n1axdymk1uoseawmxkdd.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ n1axdymk1uoseawmxkdd.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/n1axdymk1uoseawmxkdd.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chp = "n1axdymk1uoseawmxkdd" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Modular Recordings

eleven) "The difference" – Flume ft. Tori and Moi

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ddiyfu46ee7hhznq24c9.png 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ddiyfu46ee7hhznq24c9.png 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/ddiyfu46ee7hhznq24c9.png 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800 ddiyfu46ee7hhznq24c9.png 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ddiyfu46ee7hhznq24c9 "data-format =" png "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Classic future

12) "Warm winds" – SZA ft. Isaiah Rashad

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/zixzeittgbw1mi6lqcum.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/zixzeittgbw1mi6lqcum.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/zixzeittgbw1mi6lqcum.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ zixzeittgbw1mi6lqcum.jpg 800w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_1600/zixzeittgbw1mi6lqcum.jpg 1600w "draggable =" auto "data-chpom = "zixzeittgbw1mi6lqcum" data-format = "jpg" data-alt = "Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming" data-anim-src = "http://theinventory.com/" /></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Top Dawg Entertainment

13) "Luna laughed" – Frank Ocean

Illustration for the article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "srcset =" https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fill,f_auto,fl_progressive,g_center,h_80,q_80,w_80/ct8rqflil16dnivr0znd.jpg 80w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_fit,fl_progressive,q_80,w_320/ct8rqflil16dnivr0znd.jpg 320w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media /image/upload/c_fit,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_470/ct8rqflil16dnivr0znd.jpg 470w, https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/c_scale,f_auto,fl_progressive,q_80,w_800/ ct8rqflil16dnivr0znd.jpg 800w "draggable =" auto "data-chomp-id =" ct8rqflil16dnivr0znd "data-format =" jpg "data-alt =" Illustration for article titled TGIF Playlist: Daydreaming "data-anim-src =" http: //theinventory.com/ "/></div> </div> <p></span><figcaption class=Image: Blonded

And here is the full playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, everyone.

