Texas State Fair plans to continue as scheduled, except for coronavirus-related orders that do not apply to health or safety concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Texas State Fair told Up News Info 11 in a statement Thursday that plans are moving forward for the 2020 Texas State Fair.

However, it is not 100% clear that the fair will take place as it is not known what the situation will be regarding the coronavirus pandemic at the end of September.

If it happens, the fair says it will implement new security measures.

"We are closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 situation and will circulate the necessary communications, as needed, related to this year's Texas State Fair," said Senior Vice President of Public Relations Karissa Condoianis in a release. "Unless local, state or federal agencies establish orders, or there are health and safety issues, the Texas State Fair will plan to welcome guests as usual while implementing all preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention and other relevant health agencies. "

The Texas State Fair, which began in 1886, was canceled several times during World War I and World War II.

As of Thursday, 5,120 people in Dallas County had been infected with COVID-19 and 125 people had died.

In an interview with Big 12 Radio on SiriusXM last week, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said of the Red River annual showdown between Texas and Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl during the State Fair: "When you think of a Petri dish to Spread the infection, can you think of a better one than the Texas State Fair? People are stuck there and excited. It is a perfect place to spread any type of infection. "

The 2020 Texas State Fair is scheduled to take place from September 25 to October 18 in Fair Park.

Here is the full statement from the Texas State Fair:

While we are currently in the unprecedented time for COVID-19 and our staff is working from home, planning and preparations continue for the 2020 Texas State Fair. Producing an event of this size and scope that Texans and visitors from around the world look forward to requires year-round efforts by our hard-working State Fair team to continue hoping to open this year.

The health and safety of our guests, staff and partners are our top priority. We are closely monitoring the evolution of the COVID-19 situation and will circulate the necessary communications, as needed, related to this year's Texas State Fair.

Unless local, state or federal agencies establish orders, or health and safety issues exist, the Texas State Fair will plan to welcome guests as usual while implementing all preventive measures recommended by the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC)) and other relevant health agencies. The Texas State Fair already maintains very high standards of cleanliness, which helps protect against disease, and we have numerous safety protocols. However, we are planning to implement additional security measures to help prevent the spread of disease.

Despite the uncertainties we all face during this time, we look forward to September and that Big Tex welcomes everyone to the most Texan place on Earth. However, you can be assured that the Texas State Fair will do the right thing for the health and well-being of our community at large.

