Texans at Chiefs to open NFL season on September 10

The Kansas City Chiefs will open up their Super Bowl championship defense by hosting Houston on September 10 in the annual NFL kickoff game, of course, pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Texans won a regular season game at Arrowhead Stadium in 2019, and then left a 24-0 lead in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Chiefs, who won their first Super Bowl in half a century last February, need baseball Royals to move their game to September 10, which is now part of a double game two days earlier. The teams' stadiums share parking lots.

All 32 teams released their schedules on Thursday night, and the full 2020 roster is slated for release by the league a little later.

Another highlight of the first weekend will be Tom Brady's regular season debut with Tampa Bay against Drew Brees in New Orleans on September 13, the first matchup of more than 40 quarterbacks in NFL history.

The NFL's schedule, not to mention off-season and preseason activities, should be considered provisional given the current ban on large gatherings.

But Commissioner Roger Goodell has said the league is planning a normal season, even if he's making contingency plans.

"The league and clubs have been in contact with the relevant local, state and federal government authorities and will continue to do so," said NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy.