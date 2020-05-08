Tesla plans to partially reopen Fremont factory on Friday

Tesla plans to resume "limited operations,quot; at its Fremont auto plant on Friday, bringing back about 30 percent of its workforce, according to emails sent to employees on Thursday night. However, Fremont is in Alameda County, which said in a statement that it is still under lock and key. Bloomberg He was the first to report emails sent by CEO Elon Musk and Tesla HR Boss Valerie Capers Workman.

Although the Governor of California Gavin Newsom said Thursday that manufacturing industries may begin reopening in the state, its decision does not override county-level restrictions, according to CNBC.

That didn't stop Tesla & # 39; s Musk from taking the opportunity:

"In light of today's Governor Newsom's statement approving manufacturing in California, we will seek to restart production in Fremont tomorrow afternoon. I will be online personally helping wherever I can. However, if you feel uncomfortable going back to work Right now, don't feel compelled to do it. These are tough times, so thank you so much for working hard to make Tesla succeed. "

Tesla's Fremont plant had been (mostly) idle since March 23 in compliance with a shelter order in place, just as he began delivering his new Model Y car. Musk has been a vocal critic of the orders. closing lawsuit, arguing they violate constitutional rights.