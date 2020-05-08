Tens of thousands have gone fishing under COVID-19 restrictions – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2a533561af00c454bf1019cdaa1aa0c417%

In search of something to do during the coronavirus pandemic, Up News Info 11 News discovered new numbers showing that tens of thousands of Texans have become fisheries. "

The shores of the area's lakes and ponds are crowded, proof of what many fishing shops told Up News Info 11 News, that

The business has tripled in a few days.

"Madness. We've been so busy with new faces, even old faces that they've been coming in more regularly, but everyone wants to fish," said Maranda Robson of Pro Am Fishing Shop.

They are selling new rods and reels, many of them to people who have never gone fishing before.

And we found that the state sold more freshwater fishing licenses to Texans in April than in any month dating back to last summer.

Conversely, sales of licenses to out-of-state residents and seniors decreased significantly, with travel restrictions and orders to stay home.

