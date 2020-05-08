Telecom Italia: TIM CEO sees difficult period and opportunities for telecommunications due to COVID-19 – Latest news

MILAN: Telecom Italia (TIM) and the telecommunications sector as a whole will face a couple of difficulties due to the COVID-19 emergency, but many "great opportunities,quot; are yet to come, the chief executive of the world's largest telephone group said Thursday. Italy.

"For an integrated group like ours, which has different technologies available, but more generally for the sector, there will be a couple of difficult quarters to overcome the coronavirus crisis," Luigi Gubitosi said at an online conference hosted by CNBC.

He added, however, that he remained optimistic about the future and said that there would be opportunities down the road as the outbreak had highlighted the importance of the technology and the need to fully implement it.

"New technologies are important … there will be good demand, everyone will want secure and strong connectivity," said Gubitosi.

Analysts consider telecommunications to be one of the sectors most resilient to the coronavirus crisis given the sharp increase in internet traffic after millions of people were forced to stay home, companies embraced smart work, and schools they launched online learning.

Gubitosi said that COVID-19 and the blocking measures imposed to curb the spread of the virus would lead to a drop in revenue in the industry, as the stores that sell phones were forced to close and the companies, whose operations were suspended, They postponed the investments and delayed payments to telephone operators.

Shares in TIM briefly extended the losses, approaching a session low after Gubitosi's comments before recovering to finish 2.17% at € 0.34 per share.

